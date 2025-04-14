A Mod revival night at The Lime Tree
And to make Good Friday even better, joining them for just the one night only are Italy’s finest purveyors of coolest rocksteady and ska, Los Fastidios.
The Chords UK are currently touring the UK and Europe to promote their album But Then Again, a double vinyl / triple CD Best Of compilation.
Helmed by founding member and songwriter Chris Pope, The Chords UK reformed in 2013 and continue playing ‘classic’ Chords tunes from their original 1980’s heyday including their Top 40 Hits Maybe Tomorrow, Somethings Missing, The British Way of Life and tracks from the Top 30 album So Far Away.
The band have continued to write and release new material since getting back together and 2015's Get Famous EP took them straight back into the Top 40 Singles Chart.
Los Fastidios are huge fans of The Chords and jumped at the chance to play with them. Hailing from Verona (Italy) the boy/girl fronted band describe their sound as 'streetpunkska' although they are heavily influenced by The Selecter and The Specials.
Opening the night will be another recently reformed Mod revival band, The Amber Squad. And spinning his vinyl on the decks will be DJ Andy 'ModShoes' Lindsay.
Tickets from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or on the door.