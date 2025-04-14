A Mod revival night at The Lime Tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Club With No Name will be back at The Lime Tree on Paston Lane tomorrow with legendary eighties Mod revival band The Chords UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to make Good Friday even better, joining them for just the one night only are Italy’s finest purveyors of coolest rocksteady and ska, Los Fastidios.

The Chords UK are currently touring the UK and Europe to promote their album But Then Again, a double vinyl / triple CD Best Of compilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helmed by founding member and songwriter Chris Pope, The Chords UK reformed in 2013 and continue playing ‘classic’ Chords tunes from their original 1980’s heyday including their Top 40 Hits Maybe Tomorrow, Somethings Missing, The British Way of Life and tracks from the Top 30 album So Far Away.

The Chords are at The Lime Tree in Paston Lane on Friday

The band have continued to write and release new material since getting back together and 2015's Get Famous EP took them straight back into the Top 40 Singles Chart.

Los Fastidios are huge fans of The Chords and jumped at the chance to play with them. Hailing from Verona (Italy) the boy/girl fronted band describe their sound as 'streetpunkska' although they are heavily influenced by The Selecter and The Specials.

Opening the night will be another recently reformed Mod revival band, The Amber Squad. And spinning his vinyl on the decks will be DJ Andy 'ModShoes' Lindsay.

Tickets from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or on the door.