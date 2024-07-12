Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular family attraction in Cambridgeshire is backing Team GB at the Paris Olympics this Summer with a giant 12 acre Summer Maize Maze design.

Visitors to Skylark, at Wimblington near March, will be able to follow more than three kilometres of pathways in the Team GB themed Maize Maze to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge.

The funyard includes a new attraction this year which is to be announced soon, plus their Pesky Pigeon Tractor Ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, Water Wars, giant slide complex, pig racing, zip-wire plus much, much more.

You can enjoy the Maize Maze and all the funyard activities all day for one entry price., it’s an a-maizing family fun day out!

The new maze at Skylark

It took the events team a week of toiling in the fields to design and cut out the pathways in the maize field using a rotavator. The paths are carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image to create a maze for visitors to explore throughout the summer.

Event Manager, Bart Woodbine says “We’re so excited to be supporting Team GB during the 2024 Paris Olympics, we’re all big sports fans and this is a fitting tribute to all the hard work our Olympians will put in during their time in Paris this summer.”