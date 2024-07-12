A-maze-ing tribute to Team GB Olympians
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visitors to Skylark, at Wimblington near March, will be able to follow more than three kilometres of pathways in the Team GB themed Maize Maze to complete the Olympic themed game and solve the maize maze challenge.
The funyard includes a new attraction this year which is to be announced soon, plus their Pesky Pigeon Tractor Ride, pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, Water Wars, giant slide complex, pig racing, zip-wire plus much, much more.
You can enjoy the Maize Maze and all the funyard activities all day for one entry price., it’s an a-maizing family fun day out!
It took the events team a week of toiling in the fields to design and cut out the pathways in the maize field using a rotavator. The paths are carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image to create a maze for visitors to explore throughout the summer.
Event Manager, Bart Woodbine says “We’re so excited to be supporting Team GB during the 2024 Paris Olympics, we’re all big sports fans and this is a fitting tribute to all the hard work our Olympians will put in during their time in Paris this summer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.