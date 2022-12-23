A magical night of Christmas music from city choirs

Christmas Magic at Peterborough Cathedral,

Always a high-point of the city’s annual festivities, the event was directed by William Prideaux with performances from Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices, Peterborough Community Chorus and Peterborough Festival Brass, hosted by Jane Smith.

With something for everyone, young and old, the programme showcased festive favourites including arrangements of traditional carols Away in a Manger, Jingle Bells, We Three Kings, Silent Night and popular classics When a Child is Born, Little Saint Nick, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Mary’s Boy Child, as well as the instrumental classic Sleigh Ride.

With over one thousand people watching in the Cathedral across the afternoon and evening performances there was a fantastic, festive atmosphere and the evening performance was also live-streamed to allow friends, colleagues and supporters from across the UK and beyond - as far afield as Australia, Canada and Hungary - to join in the fun!