A magical night of Christmas music

A festive favourite now in its 13th year, Christmas Magic once more filled Peterborough Cathedral with joyous sounds from local choirs.

Always a high-point of the city’s annual festivities, the event was directed by William Prideaux with two performances on December 16 from Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices, Peterborough Community Chorus and Peterborough Festival Brass, hosted by Jane Smith.

With something for everyone, young and old, the programme showcased festive favourites including Away in a Manger, Silent Night, Little Drummer Boy, Born Is the Light Of the World, Carol of the Bells, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, White Christmas, Little Saint Nick, Winter Wonderland, The Christmas Song and many more, as well as the instrumental classic Sleigh Ride.

With over 1,000 people watching in the Cathedral across both performances there was a fantastic, festive atmosphere and the evening performance was also live-streamed to allow supporters from across the UK and beyond to join in the fun: it has had more than 1,000 views from as far afield as Portugal, Norway, Hungary, Canada, New Zealand and Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Christmas Magic at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: Mike Bailey