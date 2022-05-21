A little Matilda magic at the Key Theatre

The cast of Matilda Jr The Musical

This specially commissioned ‘junior’ version, which has been produced by Music Theatre International with youth groups in mind, contains all of the songs from the West End show that audiences know and love, including ‘Naughty’, ‘Quiet’ and ‘Revolting Children’.

Paul Collings, Director of Kindred Drama, said: “We were so pleased to receive the rights for ‘Matilda Jr’, as it gives us a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talents of our slightly younger members than the audience might be used to seeing in our productions like ‘Chicago’ and ‘Legally Blonde’. That being said, the company are working incredibly hard during rehearsals and we know that the performances are going to be absolutely incredible and will be the perfect half-term theatre treat for all the family.”

‘Matilda Jr’ is of course based on the wonderful Roald Dahl book and tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a gifted girl forced to put up with a crude, distant father and mother.

Worse, Agatha Trunchbull, the evil principal at Matilda’ s school, is a terrifyingly strict bully. However, when Matilda realizes she has the power of telekinesis, she begins to defend her friends from Trunchbull’s wrath and fight back against her unkind parents.