A Golden opportunity to bring a magical musical to a Peterborough stage

Peterborough youngsters – and grown ups – can step into a world of pure imagination as The Cresset holds open auditions for a production of the magical, musical adventure Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

​Directed by Stuart Morrison and Monique Benoiton-Smith – the team behind the excellent School Of Rock at the venue last year – this production offers enthusiastic performers, aged 9+, an opportunity to showcase their talents and bring this beloved story to life on stage from November 20-23.

Open auditions for the ensemble will take place on May 14th – 18th.

Monique said: “This will be the Cresset’s third in-house musical production and from the high standard of talent that we had for Nativity and School of Rock, we are really excited to start the search for excellent local performers to take on these well-known and loved characters.

​The team that brought you School Of Rock returns with Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

“These productions create amazing opportunities and experiences for local performers, with the successful performers going on to rehearse with a professional creative team.

“Whether you’re a seasoned performer or stepping on stage for the first time, there’s a place for everyone in this fantastical cast. Come show us your talent and be a part of this unforgettable theatrical experience!”

For more information or to register for auditions, got to The Cresset website at www.cresset.co.uk or contact the performing arts team at [email protected] .