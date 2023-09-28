A feast of contemporary choral music from across the globe
Peterborough Male Voice Choir and Peterborough Voices will be performing works by some of the world's finest living composers on Saturday, October 7 (starts at 7.30 pm).
These include Bob Chilcott, Jaret Choolun, Rihards Dubra, Per Ekedahl, Romualds Jermaks, Janet Lanier, Russell Pascoe, Carolyn Pirtle, Nancy Telfer, Z Randall Stroope, Reginald Unterseher, Gwyneth Walker, Eric Whitacre, Jeffrey Horvath and more.
The evening concert will also feature works specially-commissioned for Peterborough Voices by Marie-Claire Saindon, Joan Szymko and Cheryl Frances-Hoad.
A feast of contemporary choral music from across the globe, the concert will feature works only by living composers and will some provide unique insights into the works performed and into their creative processes from the composers themselves.
Tickets are on sale and available online at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk/tickets