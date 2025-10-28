A classic thriller from the queen of murder mysteries

Peterborough Mask Theatre has brought Agatha Christie’s much loved drama “And Then There Were None” to the Key Theatre this week.

Mask’s version of And Then There Were None, possibly one of Agatha Christie’s darkest murder mysteries, runs at the theatre studio until Saturday.

“Ten little soldier boys

Went out on the line

And Then There were None is at the Key Theatre studio

One went and choked himself

And then there were nine”

Ten strangers find themselves invited to an event on remote island. It quickly becomes apparent that each of them has a dark, sinister secret in their past which has been uncovered by their absent host, Owen.

The significance of the rhyme becomes terrifyingly apparent as, one by one, their number starts to diminish.

Who is the murderer?

Can they be found before it is too late?

If you are a fan of whodunnits, psychological thrillers and murder mysteries then this is a play not to be missed.

And Then There Were None runs each evening from Wednesday (October 29) until Saturday (November 1), with a matinee on the Saturday. Due to the themes developed in the play, there is an age recommendation of 12+.

Mask’s interpretation of this classic play follows the success of A Monster Calls in March and Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor in their outdoor summer extravaganza at the Lido. The company have a

history of producing shows in and around Peterborough for 76 years,

For further information and trailers, please see Peterborough Mask Theatre’s web page and social media posts.

Facebook: masktheatre

Instagram: @masktheatre1948

TikTok: @peterboroughmask theatre