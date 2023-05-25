News you can trust since 1948
A chance to get a taste of country living over two days at Burghley House

A celebration of country sports and pursuits returns to Stamford this weekend.
By Brad Barnes
Published 25th May 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Enjoy the Burghley Game and Craft Fair this weekendEnjoy the Burghley Game and Craft Fair this weekend
Set within the beautiful surroundings of Burghley House, the two-day Burghley Game and Country Fair on Sunday and Monday offers excellent country sports demonstrations and arena displays.

The World of Dogs offers the very best in dog displays accompanied by a gun dog clinic, multi-scurry, fun dog show, chase the bunny, lurcher racing and showing. There is something for every dog lover and country enthusiast, so don’t leave your dog at home.

There is also the opportunity to have a go at clay shooting – whether you are a novice, beginner or an expert, there is tuition and advice on hand. The shooting village offers field archery and a range of airgun disciplines with ATEO – Airgun Training and Education Organisation.

The Food Glorious Food area offers a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks accompanied by some relaxing live jazz and folk music.

    The country kitchen will be hosting a number of cookery demonstrations each day.

    A large craft village with craft marquees and craft demonstrations such as blacksmiths and chainsaw carving will offer up some unique gifts. With country clothing, country trade stands and children’s amusements making it a great family day out.

    Tickets and opening times: www.livingheritagecountryshows.com

