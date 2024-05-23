A celebration of country pursuits at Burghley House
Taking place on Sunday and Monday, May 26/27, the Burghley Game and Country Fair has grown to be a favourite for thousands, offering excellent country sports demonstrations and arena displays.
The World of Dogs offers the very best in dog displays accompanied by a gun dog clinic, multi-scurry, fun dog show, chase the bunny, lurcher racing and showing. Something for every dog lover and country enthusiast, so don’t leave your dog at home.
There is also the opportunity to have a go at clay shooting, whether you are a novice, beginner or an expert with your own gun there is tuition and advice on hand.
The shooting village offers field archery and a range of airgun disciplines.
There will also be a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks to check out while relaxing to live jazz and folk. The country kitchen will be hosting a number of cookery demonstrations throughout the day.
Finally, there will be a large craft village with craft marquees and craft demonstrations such as blacksmiths and chainsaw carving – the perfect place to buy that unique gift. With country clothing, quality country trade stands and children’s amusements to make it a real fun family day out.