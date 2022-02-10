A busy weekend for Peterborough’s CAMRA Pub of the Year
The Ostrich Inn, in North Street, which received its CAMRA Peterborough branch Pub Of The Year Award recently, has Steve Hewitt & Gizz Butt plus support from 8pm tonight to kick off a busy weekend for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.
Elsewhere....
THURSDAY:
Charters at Town Bridge has a General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm . Teams of up to six may take part, winning team gets £20 bar voucher. Free entry.
FRIDAY:
Charters has The Big Red Valentine’s Ball with Embrace events hosted by drag artists Ritzy Crackers and Hazel Nutts accompanied by DJ Slinky Amy. Free entry, from 8pm;
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Rose from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers, from 9pm playing Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Lazoons with eclectic collection of songs through the decades. Free entry, from 10pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Deps;
Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster Road, has Point Blank from 9.30pm;
Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.
SATURDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Krusty Whiskas, Dynamic 3 piece from the Ely area featuring covers from the 50s, 60s & 70s, free entry;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm, a Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and Dance covers;
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry from 9pm;
Charters has Last Minute Brigade, a Peterborough covers band. Free entry, from 10pm;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Rick Roberts from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;
Spangler’s Country Music Club, at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, is having a Valentine’s party, with Kenny Junior. All kinds of dancing, bring your own nibbles, cheap bar, £5.50 on the door. Music starts at 8;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Rumour from 8pm - 11pm, free entry;
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am, resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm;
Charters has Tim & Naomi – folk singer-songwriter Naomi and Tim from Portsmouth will be playing folk and country as two separate solo acts. Free entry, from 3pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);
TUESDAY:
Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Sunday)