A busy weekend for Peterborough’s CAMRA Pub of the Year

The Ostrich, in North Street, rewarded with the CAMRA City Pub of the Year award, presented by Dickie Bird to Alan Edwards, Sue Minto, Graham Finding and David Reeve-Shillito.

Elsewhere....

THURSDAY:

Charters at Town Bridge has a General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm . Teams of up to six may take part, winning team gets £20 bar voucher. Free entry.

FRIDAY:

Charters has The Big Red Valentine’s Ball with Embrace events hosted by drag artists Ritzy Crackers and Hazel Nutts accompanied by DJ Slinky Amy. Free entry, from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Rose from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers, from 9pm playing Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Lazoons with eclectic collection of songs through the decades. Free entry, from 10pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Deps;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster Road, has Point Blank from 9.30pm;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Krusty Whiskas, Dynamic 3 piece from the Ely area featuring covers from the 50s, 60s & 70s, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Caustic Lights from 9pm, a Peterborough party band, playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and Dance covers;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry from 9pm;

Charters has Last Minute Brigade, a Peterborough covers band. Free entry, from 10pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Rick Roberts from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Spangler’s Country Music Club, at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, is having a Valentine’s party, with Kenny Junior. All kinds of dancing, bring your own nibbles, cheap bar, £5.50 on the door. Music starts at 8;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Rumour from 8pm - 11pm, free entry;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am, resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm to 4pm;

Charters has Tim & Naomi – folk singer-songwriter Naomi and Tim from Portsmouth will be playing folk and country as two separate solo acts. Free entry, from 3pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;