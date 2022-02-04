A big night of Drum & Bass at Liberation

Strictly Soulful Drum & Bass presents the first of its 2022 parties at Peterborough’s Liberation nightclub headlined by Jumpin Jack Frost (pictured) on Friday.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 4th February 2022, 5:14 am
Also providing the music is Instant, Tredda, Kloak, G Roller, Jimbob, Sparka MC, Linden D and Drax MC from 10pm - 4am. Tickets £10, more on the door.

Elsewhere....

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has general knowledge quiz – teams of six, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar vouchers, from 8pm.

FRIDAY:

Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Toxic Blondes with DJ support;

Charters , has Beats on the Barge with DJs Pat Unwin and guests; free entry from 8pm;

The Ostrich Inn has The Money Shot from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty and the High from 9pm playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk its Friday from 9pm – late; free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave;

Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful from 10pm to 4am;

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar has Blackout UK;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm playing Punk & New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s. Free admission;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 8.30pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm – 2am, free entry;

Charters has Circa 73 – five-piece rock covers and punked up band; free entry from 8pm;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Tom Collins from 8.30pm- 11.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has A Musical Interlude from 8pm - 10pm;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Simon Piper from 4.30pm;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has Division from 3pm

Charters has Jazz Underground – a live Jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews; free entry from 12-3pm; followed by Dave Smith and an afternoon of great tunes from the front man of Austin Gold; free entry from 3pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night – a free drink voucher for each performer from 6-11pm; Free entry;

TUESDAY:

Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

