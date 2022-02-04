A big night of Drum & Bass at Liberation
Strictly Soulful Drum & Bass presents the first of its 2022 parties at Peterborough’s Liberation nightclub headlined by Jumpin Jack Frost (pictured) on Friday.
Also providing the music is Instant, Tredda, Kloak, G Roller, Jimbob, Sparka MC, Linden D and Drax MC from 10pm - 4am. Tickets £10, more on the door.
Elsewhere....
THURSDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm;
Charters, Town Bridge, has general knowledge quiz – teams of six, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar vouchers, from 8pm.
FRIDAY:
Coyotes Bar, Northminster Road, has Toxic Blondes with DJ support;
Charters , has Beats on the Barge with DJs Pat Unwin and guests; free entry from 8pm;
The Ostrich Inn has The Money Shot from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty and the High from 9pm playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk its Friday from 9pm – late; free entry;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Salmon Dave;
Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful from 10pm to 4am;
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.
SATURDAY:
Coyotes Bar has Blackout UK;
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Expletives from 9pm playing Punk & New Wave chart hits from the late 70s and early 80s. Free admission;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 8.30pm, free entry;
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm – 2am, free entry;
Charters has Circa 73 – five-piece rock covers and punked up band; free entry from 8pm;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Tom Collins from 8.30pm- 11.30pm;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has A Musical Interlude from 8pm - 10pm;
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn has Simon Piper from 4.30pm;
The Ploughman, Werrington, has Division from 3pm
Charters has Jazz Underground – a live Jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews; free entry from 12-3pm; followed by Dave Smith and an afternoon of great tunes from the front man of Austin Gold; free entry from 3pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);
Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night – a free drink voucher for each performer from 6-11pm; Free entry;
TUESDAY:
Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;