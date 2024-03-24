9 great films to see in the Peterborough Arts Cinema spring season

Emma Stone’s Oscar winning performance in Poor Things caps an enthralling Spring season for the Peterborough Arts Cinema, which got underway last week with Klokkenluider, followed by 8½ (March 21) Federico Fellini’s 1963 film about the trials and tribulations of film making.
By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 08:33 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 08:48 GMT

The Thursday night offerings at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway continue with:How To Have Sex (March 28) following three British teenage girls on a rites-of-passage holiday -- drinking, clubbing and hooking up.

Poor Things (April 4) the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Oscar-winner Stone).

Scala!! (April 11) the inside story of the legendary cinema; Feathers (April 18); Medusa Deluxe (April 25) starring Peterborough’s Luke Pasqualino; Wild Strawberries (May 2); Passages (May 9); Fallen Leaves (May 16) ; Afire (May 23).

Emma Stone in Poor Things which is showing as part of the Spring season at Peterborough Arts Cinema Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

How To Have Sex is showing as part of the Spring season at Peterborough Arts Cinema

Passages is showing as part of the Spring season at Peterborough Arts Cinema

Klokkenluider is showing as part of the Spring season at Peterborough Arts Cinema

