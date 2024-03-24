9 great films to see in the Peterborough Arts Cinema spring season

The Thursday night offerings at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway continue with:How To Have Sex (March 28) following three British teenage girls on a rites-of-passage holiday -- drinking, clubbing and hooking up.
Poor Things (April 4) the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Oscar-winner Stone).
Scala!! (April 11) the inside story of the legendary cinema; Feathers (April 18); Medusa Deluxe (April 25) starring Peterborough’s Luke Pasqualino; Wild Strawberries (May 2); Passages (May 9); Fallen Leaves (May 16) ; Afire (May 23).
1 / 3