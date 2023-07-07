80s photos of legends from the post-punk scene on display in Peterborough

The man behind Peterborough’s Club With No Name and indeed the Vibrations From The Edge Of Sanity Record Label, launched the exhibition at last year’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival at the infamous Whitby Goth Weekend in October.

The exhibition includes a rediscovered collection of black and white photos taken by Chris on his travels around the UK in the early eighties following the then vibrant post-punk scene and includes many shots of some of legendary figures of the era, many of which had not seen the light of day, never mind been printed, until last year. The striking mono images compliment his more recent mosaic and collage work which they now hang alongside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 8 and 9 is the third and final weekend of PAOS, and you can see Chris’ exhibition at 153 Broadway, Peterborough. To visit the other artists and craftspeople of the Peterborough area opening their studios, homes or other venue to the public to showcase their work, check https://paos.org.uk/ for locations and opening times. Visitors are welcome to have a look round, talk to the artists and learn about the techniques and materials involved.

Chris Lovell is exhibiting as part of PAOS

Most Popular