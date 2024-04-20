80s hitmakers head for Peterborough
SOS Band has sold over 20 million records worldwide and their string of hits include The Finest, Weekend Girl, their debut Take Your Time (Do It Right) and 1983 smash Just Be Good To Me.
Special guests on the night will be USA recording artists Meli’sa Morgan and Glenn Jones.
Tickets for the May 10 gig at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
And from the same era, the one and only Alexander O’Neal will be performing in the city next week on his farewell tour.
No stranger to Peterborough, Alex and his band will be St John The Baptist Church, in the city centre on April 26.
The beloved soul star is bringing his Time To Say Goodbye tour after nearly five decades in the music business.
He will take the audience on a journey through his incredible career with never-before-seen-photos, testimonies and tributes, all set to the tune of some of his most beloved songs from his legendary catalogue including Criticize, Fake and If You Were Here Tonight, accompanied by his exemplary nine-piece live band.
Boasting a soulful yet tough voice noted to have the same grain and range as that of Otis Redding, Alex is comfortable with pumping dancefloor burners and slinky couch-cuddlers.
Tickets at www.thelittleboxoffice.com