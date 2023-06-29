News you can trust since 1948
21 great photos from the House Sessions Garden Party at Charters

More than 2000 music lovers enjoyed the latest riverside garden party at Charters
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

Peterborough music collective House Sessions were responsible for the biggest attendance ever for an event at the floating pub’s beer garden.

People of all ages enjoyed 12 hours of great music from talented local DJs Ferris, Redliner, Cherry, Eddie Nash, Morada, Jard, Twix and Edge plus special guests Telsy and Soulframe on 24 June.

If you missed out, House Sessions will be back at the riverside with Garden Party Part 3, on August 19.

In the meantime enjoy the photos from the last event:

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough

1. Garden Party

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough Photo: HS

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough

2. Garden Party

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough Photo: HS

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough

3. Garden Party

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough Photo: HS

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough

4. Garden Party

House Sessions Garden Party Pt 2 at Charters in Peterborough Photo: HS

