21 great photos from the House Sessions Garden Party at Charters

More than 2000 music lovers enjoyed the latest riverside garden party at Charters

Peterborough music collective House Sessions were responsible for the biggest attendance ever for an event at the floating pub’s beer garden.

People of all ages enjoyed 12 hours of great music from talented local DJs Ferris, Redliner, Cherry, Eddie Nash, Morada, Jard, Twix and Edge plus special guests Telsy and Soulframe on 24 June.

If you missed out, House Sessions will be back at the riverside with Garden Party Part 3, on August 19.

In the meantime enjoy the photos from the last event:

