16 things to do this week to keep the family entertained

Try some sports in Central Park, be entertained in Cathedral Square, enjoy some circus fun or take in a show – there’s music, dance, magic and more

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Falconry Dismay, the family fun in Cathedral Square on SaturdayFalconry Dismay, the family fun in Cathedral Square on Saturday
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Cathedral Square, April 8 from 12pm

Professional circus and theatre group, Dizzy O’Dare bring “Falconry Dismay” for three 30-minute performances.

CIRCUS GINNETT

    The Embankment until April 16

    It is packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glamour from the West End shows and the amazing stunt performers – all under a traditional Big Top.

    DISCO INFERNO

    New Theatre, tonightA spectacular all singing, all dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O.. where you’re more than welcome to get up from your seats and get down to the music… in fact, it’s encouraged! It is the ultimate UK Disco tribute to Earth Wind and Fire, Barry White, Donna Summer, The Trammps, and many many more?

    EASTER SPORT HUNT

    Central Park, April 8

    The free activities will start at 11am where families can try croquet, rugby, football, tennis, basketball, table tennis, rowing and volleyball taught by experienced, qualified coaches.

    WOMAN LIKE ME

    The Cresset, tonightThe energetic show that follows in the footsteps of the award-winning girl band, Little Mix.

    THE TELL-TALE HEART

    Key Theatre, tonightThe supernatural murder mystery based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic Victorian chiller.

    EASTER EGG HUNT

    Peterborough Cathedral, April 10 (10.30am-4pm)

    Hunt down giant egg-shaped clues then solve the puzzle to claim a real Easter Egg, complete with an illustrated booklet telling the Easter story. Tickets are £5.

    HIGH JINX MAGIC

    Key Theatre, April 9

    Direct from the Blackpool Tower Circus a fast paced fun family show filled with amazing tricks, grand illusions and crazy circus thrills performed by Michael Jordan.

    ROCK ICONSThe Cresset, April 12An energetic rockin’ live music show that takes you on a journey through the eras of some of the world's greatest rock bands and albums.

    HANSEL & GRETELKey Theatre, April 7-9

    An Interactive treat for families.

    GIOVANNI PERNICE – MADE IN ITALYNew Theatre, April 13The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion is joined by an outstanding ensemble of dancers and singers with an incredible sound track, stunning choreography and beautiful costumes.

    LIZA PULMAN and JOE STILGOE

    The Stamford Corn Exchange, April 13

    A brand-new show, featuring some of the pair’s all-time favourite standards and some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.

    PETERBOROUGH ARTS SOCIETY

    Talk: The First Atlantic Liner - Brunel’s Great Western, by Helen Doe, April 13 at The Fleet.

    Doors open at 10-15am for coffee and a chat, the talk lasts an hour.

    PETERBOROUGH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

    Talk: Dr Hilary Dawson, St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, April 13, 7.30pmHilary Dawson, who manages St Mary’s Church (Boongate) archives, will take you on a trip back through the history of the church and its parish

    BEYOND FAITH – The Ultimate tribute to George Michael

    Stamford Corn Exchange tonight at 7.30pm

    This exciting tribute to the legendary George Michael concentrates on the more upbeat side of George’s incredible career and features many of his hits with Wham!

    ALICE IN WONDERLAND

    Stamford Corn Exchange, April 11 at 2pm

    Join Alice on a magical wander through Wonderland as she meets a whole host of crazy characters straight out of the classic book by Lewis Carroll.

