Fireworks FantasiaEast of England Showground, November 5The spectacular fireworks display will be the highlight of the night but there is also a fun fair, Monster truck rides in the giant wheeled Slingshot American Monster truck and guest appearances by the Minions, Kevin, Stuart and Bob. Gates open at 4pm.To book tickets go to https://fireworksfantasia.co.uk/

Werrington Primary School Field

Werrington Scouts, Guides and Primary School PTA will hold their display on Saturday, November 5. Gates will open at 6.15pm for a 7pm display.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/WerringtonFireworks/

Bretton Park

Peterborough Lions Firework Display is on Sunday (6th) . Gate open at 4pm with bar, barbecue and funfair. The display takes place at 7.30pm.

Three Horseshoes Field

Yaxley Scouts & Guides Firework Display will take place on Saturday, November 5. Gates will open at 5.15pm for a display at 7pm. Tickets cost £5, or a family ticket costs £15. All money raised goes to support Scouting & Guiding in the area.

Visit http://www.yaxleyfireworks.co.uk/

Castor and Ailsworth Cricket Club

Friday, November 4. Gates will open at 6pm, with a bonfire lit at 7.30pm and fireworks at 8pm.

Tickets must be pre-booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castor-fireworks

Winter Wonderland WalkSpringfields, Spalding, November 4 – December 23With spectacular new lights and attractions in a specially created route through Springfields Outlet Festival Gardens.

PETERBOROUGH GANG SHOW

Key Theatre until SaturdayA cast of 59 – aged between 8 and 25 and all involved in the Scout movement across Peterborough – will take to the stage for two hours of music, dance and comedy.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Gateway Film FestivalKey Theatre (all at 7pm)On November 4 you can see Neil Brand Presents Laurel and Hardy; November 5 it is Pressure (1976); November 9, The Camera is Ours: Britain’s Women Documentary Makers; and November 11, Singin’ In The Rain (1952) – 70th Anniversary Screening.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA

Brian and Charles at John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pmBrian, a lonely inventor in rural Wales, spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work – until he creates Charles, an artificially intelligent robot.

CORAM SHAKESPEARE SCHOOLS FESTIVALKey Theatre, November 9Coram Shakespeare Schools Foundation brings the world’s largest youth drama festival to Peterborough for an exhilarating evening of live theatre.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

AUSTIN GOLD album launch,

Key Theatre, November 10Austin Gold return to their home town with a show to launch their new album ‘Those City Lights’ (which is released on November 4 via TMR Rock Records).Expect big guitars and choruses with some stripped with songs .

‘Simply 80s’ Cabaret NightThe Cresset, November 4 and 5A cabaret night to remember, that will have you singing along and dancing round your tables to classic 80s tunes.

ANYTHING FOR LOVENew Theatre, tonightSteve Steinman brings you his new production featuring more than 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits, with special guest star Lorraine Crosby and a 10-piece live band.