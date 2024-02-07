MADE IN PETERBOROUGHPeterborough Cathedral until February 29The diverse open exhibition celebrates all things Peterborough, with every piece having a direct connection to the city. With over 200 individual artworks ranging from paintings to mosaics and sculptures, the exhibition is the perfect showcase for the extraordinary talent of our local creative community. Entry is free during normal opening hours, but donations are welcomed.

BABATUNDE ALÉSHÉ: BABAHOODNew Theatre February 8A powerhouse performer, his stand up presents a hilariously fresh perspective, oozing charisma while showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.

Animal ParadiseQueensgate, February 10-25Take a walk on the wild side as 15 life-size creatures, made purely from bricks, take over the Peterborough mall. Visitors to the centre will come face-to-face with amazing creatures such as an imposing Tiger, a proud African Lion, the rare Blue Fin Tuna, a Giant Panda and a graceful Dolphin.

YOU’RE BARDKey Theatre, Feb 11Four actors. Four Shakespeare shows. Endless possibilities. You – the audience – decide everything, from the play to the performance style. Even which actor plays which part.

Peterborough Local History Society: The Mendicant Friars of Stamford at St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, tonight (7.30pm)Local author and historian Linda Ball on the evangelical preachers who arrived from Europe in the early 1200s and settled in English towns? All welcome, £3.

PETERBOUROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Feathers

John Clare Theatre, February 8 (7.30pm)

Winner of the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at Cannes. When a magic trick goes awry at a children’s birthday party, the authoritative father of the family turns into a chicken. An avalanche of coincidental absurdities befalls everyone.

Celine – My Heart Will Go OnThe Cresset, February 8A stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time. Starring Alexandra Darby and an outstanding live band, take a magical ride through four decades of belting hits.

Supreme Queen at The Cresset, February 9Now one of the most recognisable tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen continue to take things to a whole different level, with its homage to the halcyon days of one of the planet’s greatest ever rock bands.

NABIL ABDULRASHID: THE PURPLE PILLKey Theatre, February 9A show about trying to be a good person while staying a badman. Join the star of Live at the Apollo for this “unapologetically funny” exploration of empathy, morality and political contradiction.

FASCINATING AÏDA THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW!New Theatre, February 15Dillie, Liza and Adèle, Britain’s raciest and sassiest musical cabaret trio, are back. Uniquely charming, with diamond-sharp satire, filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous.

REUNIONS at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until March 23Peterborough Telegraph “Paramedic Paparazzo” columnist and street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion photographs, where he recreates candid pictures of amazing characters he took decades ago.

EXCITING SCIENCENew Theatre, February 10This, exciting and educational show will amaze and astound all ages from age four and upwards, as the hosts put the “exciting” back into “Science” . With fun and fact filled experiments, watch in amazement as the show presenters recreate a volcanic eruption; turn a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher or take aim at you with their smoke blaster! So, stand clear and prepare for action, as this show is full of wiz, bang, pop …. and splurt!

Absolute Reggae at The Cresset, February 10The music that has filled the airwaves since the 1970s is brought to life on stage with this high energy show featuring a 10 piece band with a 3 piece horn section and 4 vocalists. You’ll be singing along to Bob Marley, Aswad, John Holt, Pato Banton and UB40 to name a few.

1 . Made in Peterborough Made in Peterborough art exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Made in Peterborough Made in Peterborough art exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral. Cathedral welcomer Sefton Thornton-Lewis with his wood burning art Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Made in Peterborough Made in Peterborough art exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral. Toby Wood with his photography. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales