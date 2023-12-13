13 festive fun things to do in Peterborough
STORYTIME WITH SANTA
Flag Fen, December 16/17 and 20-23
In this very special festive experience children can be captivated by Father Christmas and his helpful elves, as they take families on a joyful journey in this wonderful storytime session, ending with each child taking a home their very own gift. There will also be photo opportunities for families to capture the magical moment with Santa.
With entry into Flag Fen included, why not make a day of it?Tickets at flagfen.org.uk/events/christmas
CHRISTMAS MAGICPeterborough Cathedral, December 16 (2.30pm and 7.30pm)Featuring performances from Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Community Chorus with Peterborough Festival Brass.
CONCERTS
Peterborough Take Note ChoirThe community choir with more than 60 members will be performing at St John’s Church, Cathedral Square with Peterborough’s Concert Band on December 15 and at St Oswald’s Church on December 19.
A CHRISTMAS CAROLPeterborough Cathedral, December 20 and 21Chapterhouse Theatre Company is proud to bring you Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption.Join miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas. With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, this production promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season.
WINTER FESTIVAL
Lakeside, Ferry Meadows, until December 24A beautifully lit willow light trail, live dance performances, poetry installations and unexpected moments in an enchanted forest. The festival experience is enhanced by seasonal treats from the food and drink cabins, fairground stalls and a pop-up Christmas shop.
ICE RINK
Cathedral Square until January 7An open air 'real ice' ice rink decorated to celebrate the Christmas period, festooned with twinkling lights, seasonal songs and the sweet smell of gingerbread in the air. Tickets from £7.50 at www.peterborough-ice.com
Don't YOU look smart exhibitionPeterborough Museum's Art Gallery, until December 16A last chance to see artist Ann Bellamy’s showcase of her latest work – an art exhibition celebrating the joys, associations and memories of our clothing.
2023 THROUGH A LENS exhibition
Ferry Meadows until February
Competition-winning photographs that take visitors on a year-long visual journey through, capturing the seasons, wildlife and landscapes at Nene Park.
ROH SCREENING: THE NUTCRACKERKey Theatre, December 17Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets.
PETERBOROUGH CHOIR carol concertBrookside Methodist Church, Gunthorpe, December 15 at at 8pmThe choir will be performing season Christmas favourites and familiar carols to sing along to. Tickets are £12 on the door and online at www.peterboroughchoir.com (concessions £10) .
ALADDINKey Theatre until December 31This classic rags-to-riches pantomime tale is brought to life, filled to the brim with the theatre’s genie-us comedy, mayhem and magic.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com
THE WONDERFUL WIZARD OF OZThe Cresset, December 14-31Join Dorothy and Toto on the original road trip as they make their way to Oz, meeting some familiar friends along the way.Starring former EastEnder Cheryl Fergison as the Good Witch Glinda, a host of familiar faces for Cresset panto-goers and dozens of local children. Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk
THE SANTA EXPRESS
Queensgate until December 24
Located in North Square the Santa Express has arrived from the North Pole and will be home to Santa all the way up until Christmas Eve where visitors to the centre can share their festive wishes.
Tickets can be purchased at www.BookFatherChristmas.co.uk/Queensgate