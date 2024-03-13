Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’M SORRY I HAVEN’T A CLUE

New Theatre March 19

BBC Radio’s multi award-winning antidote to panel games stars Jack Dee, Rory Bremner, Tony Hawks, Pippa Evans and Marcus Brigstocke – so don’t miss an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense.The format of the game is very simple: four players are given silly things to do by the Chairman, with Colin Sell setting some of them to music.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY 2024

The Cresset, March 16Take a journey through the years and celebrate the most iconic moments in Comedy, Rock 'n' Roll and Pop Culture from the 50s through to the 80s. Combining uproarious comedy sketches and impersonations with breath taking vocals and dazzling musicianship.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: Klokkenluider (15)John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pmSpring season starts with this tale of Ewan (Amit Shah) and his wife Silke (Sura Dohnke), holed up in a rather nice lakeside house in Flanders awaiting the arrival of a journalist.

BOOK TALK

Helen Claire Gould at RBY Art, Queensgate March 15 (12pm-1pm)The local science fiction and fantasy author, who last year published The Zarduth Imperative in two volumes, Discovery and Clanship, will mix readings from all her books with her poetry, both serious and humorous.​​​​​​​ All welcome.

QUEENZNew Theatre, March 15These dazzling divas deliver a night of fun and fabulousness as they dance like Britney and sing like Whitney. Get ready for jaw dropping vocals and a set list full of pop party anthems.

PETERBOROUGH MART FAIR

Pleasure Fair Meadow Car park at Town Bridge, March 14-24John Thurston and Sons are back with all your favourite rides for 11 days of fun for thrill-seekers, from Thursday, March 14-24.It will be open every day – weekdays from 6pm-10pm, then Saturday and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.All rides are at reduced prices on Thursdays – the opening night and March 21.

SAVING GRACENew Theatre, March 20Robert Plant’s Saving Grace features the esteemed co-operative featuring Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro).This tour promises to be a rare opportunity to witness the collective’s unique blend of folk, Americana, and blues.Special guest will be singer, songwriter and musician Taylor McCall.

AN EVENING WITH STEVE and DENNIS

The Cresset, March 19Indulge in an evening of nostalgia with the two stars of snooker’s 1985 “Black Ball Final” with Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis. Together, they will transport you back to The Crucible, recounting their thoughts and feelings throughout the match.

DREAMCOAT STARS

Key Theatre, March 16ANY DREAM WILL DO’s Keith Jack and stars of JOSEPH sing the biggest musical hits of a generation.Featuring TV star and UK tour Joseph Sam Cassidy, West End’s leading man Graham Tudor and Pharaoh Andrew Geater.

WYRD SISTERS

Key Theatre, March 14-16The Revellers bring you the story of three witches – the fanciful Magrat Garlick, the fun-loving Nanny Ogg and the unshakeable Granny Weatherwax, who find themselves dragged into royal politics when a servant entrusts them with a baby – the heir to the throne.

QUIZ EVENING

Paston All Saints Church Hall, March 16 (7pm)

These popular quiz nights have been running in the church hall for more than 30years! No previous experience is necessary, and guests are invited to come along and join in the fun.

There are eight rounds of ten questions, based on a broad common theme, and covering a whole range of general knowledge.

Entry fee is just £5.00 per team member and guests are invited to bring their own drinks and nibbles.

Peterborough Local History Society