12 things to do in Peterborough this week

In The Night Garden LIVE at New Theatre this weekend

RUSSELL KANE LIVE: The Essex Variant!The Cresset, tonight, September 15A gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two years we’ve just gone through. This high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and observations.

DAWN FRENCH

New Theatre, tonight, September 15

Get ready for some buttock-clenching embarrassing stories offering a peek behind the scenes of Dawn’s work life…

JACK DEE: OFF THE TELLY

The Cresset, September 21Join Jack Dee for an evening of entertainment in his new stand-up tour. “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day. And that’s very much where I come in.” says Jack.

DALISO CHAPONDA – APOCALYPSE NOT NOWKey Theatre, September 16Finalist of Britain’s Got Talent and star of BBC Radio 4’s Citizen of Nowhere Daliso Chaponda is back out of the house and on a stage with a new hour of the slickest, sharpest look at life.

IN THE NIGHT GARDEN LIVE

New Theatre, September 17/18Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day! Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all!You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.

DOG SWIM

The Lido, September 17

The final event of The Lido season offers the chance for your four-legged friends to perfect their doggy paddle with four sessions available throughout the day, between 9am and 4pm.

LILIES ON THE LAND

Key Theatre, September 22

A brand new production of the hit West End play which celebrates an extraordinary episode in Britain’s history – the Women’s Land Army of World War II.

THORNEY FESTIVAL

September 17-October 2

The festival highlights on Sunday include the Village dog show at Thorney Dog Park, 10am; iDanceStudio presentation at Bedford Hall at 2pm; and one hour tours of Pam Sly’s racing stables, at Crowland Road at 2pm. Pre- booking necessary.

FOR QUEEN AND COUNTRYKey Theatre, September 17Major Denis Rake MC. was a theatre actor recruited to spy on the Nazis in occupied Paris during the Second World War. So he became a drag queen entertaining Nazi officers in a Parisian nightclub!

TINA LIVEThe Cresset, September 20Starring Julie Nevada as Tina, this fully live energetic show charts the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic performers – Tina Turner, The Queen Of Rock.

CELINE: MY HEART WILL GO ONThe Cresset, September 16Starring January Butler as Celine Dion and an outstanding live band, the audience are taken on a magical ride through four decades of hits from the Queen of Power Ballads!