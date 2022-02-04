12 things to do in Peterborough this week

Circus of Horrors SUS-190225-093723001

Circus Of Horrors

New Theatre, February 8

The new Circus of Horrors show will be a celebration of the 25 years and will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock n roll soundscape, a show that will have you sat on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter.

Ross Noble

The almighty cast that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent is now a West End and worldwide hit will take you on a rock n’ roller coaster ride of amazing and bizarre acts. It is a circus like no other and a show you simply can’t afford to miss. Whether you are a Rock fan or theatre-goer The Circus of Horrors has something for everyone.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

An Evening With Shaun Ryder

Stamford Corn Exchange, February 4

Wilko Johnson

Join singer, songwriter, television personality and author Shaun as he discusses his life, career and the music industry.

As the lead singer of the Happy Mondays he was a leading figure in the Madchester cultural scene and in 1993 he formed another band, Black Grape.

Ryder was the runner-up of the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and in the film 24 Hour Party People the story of Ryder’s youth was featured. You will also have the opportunity to ask Shaun a question and to meet the man himself on the night.

Wilko Johnson

Round The Horne

The Cresset, February 5

Wilko Johnson – the original Dr Feelgood guitarist, actor (Game of Thrones character Ser Ilyn Payne) and all-round national treasure comes to Peterborough, joined by special guest ‘Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure’ John Otway. Tickets £35.00 from www.cresset.co.uk

Friends! The Musical Parody

The Cresset, February 9

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in Friends! The Musical Parody, a hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show. You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll Unagi!

Fleetwood Bac

The Cresset, February 4

Fleetwood Bac are the world’s first and best Fleetwood Mac tribute band, endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself. The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that got the seal of approval from ‘Big Daddy’ Mick.

Calling Planet Earth

The Cresset, February 10

Get ready for a new romantic symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time.

Featuring songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many many more!

Performed by an incredible live band with awesome symphonic arrangements combined with stunning vocals and cast – this is the must-see show that simply defines a decade.

Ross Noble: Humournoid

New Theatre, February 10

What happens when pure comedy takes human form?

What happens when a creature is created and bred to do stand up?

Nobody knows because that isn’t a thing. What is a thing is Ross Noble doing a show. You can come and see it. This is it.

Ross’s on-stage credits include 16 nationwide comedy tours and his recent critically acclaimed performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross is a regular on national UK TV and radio programmes such as ‘QI’ (BBC One), ‘Have I Got News for You’ (BBC One) and ‘Just a Minute’ (BBC Radio 4). Ross has fronted Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and presented his own surreal magazine show for radio, ‘Britain In Bits’ (Radio 4).

Ultimate Boy Band

New Theatre, February 5

Drenched in Joop aftershave and with more key changes than a Casio PT-50 the boys will be body poppin’ to party classics such as ‘Backstreet Back’, ‘Relight My Fire’ and ‘Uptown Girl’.

Get ready to scream as these sexy, open shirted stud muffins step up from their stools one more time to serenade you with boyband ballads ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘A Million Love Songs’ and many more… cue the wind machine!

So, what are you waiting for!

Pop on your Kangol hat, crop top and cargo pants, dust off your Nokia 8210 and call your crew as we say ‘Everybody Get Up’ for a night out you’ll ‘Never Forget!’

Round The Horne

New Theatre, February 9

From the producers of the UK tours of The Goon Show and Hancock’s Half Hour comes another radio comedy classic live on stage.

From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne.

It was one of the biggest and best radio comedy shows of all time, and still endures today, 50 years on.

So take a step back in time and experience this comedy classic live.

Made In Lockdown

Peterborough Cathedral until February 18

See more than 300 exhibits from local people made art during the Covid-19 lockdowns, or in response to the pandemic.

Pieces on display from pictures inspired by NHS workers, to illustrations of the natural world, to depictions of the isolation that lockdown caused. They range from paintings, drawings and collages, through to sculptures, models and even items of clothing.

Crafty Tuesday

Peterborough Cathedral, February 8

Local artist and volunteer cathedral guide, Lynne Collins, will be leading informal sessions of ‘Coffee, Crafts and Conversation’ each Tuesday until 1st March, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The themes for these friendly and simple craft sessions will all be inspired by the art, architecture and stories of the cathedral.

All materials will be provided for the sessions and there is no need to book. Donations are requested to help cover costs.

More details are on the cathedral website at https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Urban

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until May

The hugely popular exhibition of major national importance include original works by artists including Banksy, Damien Hirst, My Dog Sighs, Blek le Rat, Pure Evil, Kaws, and others.

‘Urban’ features more than 130 pieces - and some of the items have rarely been exhibited in the UK before.

Most of the work that will be on display is owned by John Brandler of Essex-based Brandler Galleries. The exhibition was made possible thanks to James O’Rawe, general manager at Peterborough Workspace Limited, who approached Brandler Galleries to bring the street art to Peterborough.