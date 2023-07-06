News you can trust since 1948
A dozen ways to keep the family entertained this week

12 great events to do this week across Peterborough - including Inflatable Family Fun Days and Italian Festival

Here’s the top pick of exciting events happening across the Peterborough area this week
By Brad Barnes
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST

It’s looking like a busy week ahead – in the city centre and beyond – with a dozen things to do in city’s events calendar.

From a festival celebrating everything Italian, a massive collection of inflatables, classic cars with a stately home backdrop, and a three-day village celebration – there really is something for everyone.

Or, if you fancy some entertainment down your local, here’s a round of up the best gigs out there.

Here are 12 events happening near YOU over the next week:

PETERBOROUGH ITALIAN FESTIVAL Cathedral Square, July 8 and 9 Entertainment starts from 12pm till 4pm on both days, with Italian performers singing traditional songs as well as opera and hits by Frankie Valli, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more. There will also be Italian food and drink plus a display of classic Italian cars.

PETERBOROUGH ITALIAN FESTIVAL Cathedral Square, July 8 and 9 Entertainment starts from 12pm till 4pm on both days, with Italian performers singing traditional songs as well as opera and hits by Frankie Valli, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more. There will also be Italian food and drink plus a display of classic Italian cars.

Peterborough Inflatable Family Fun Days The Focus Centre, July 8 and 9 The UK’s largest inflatable outdoor play area, with three-hour sessions (£9) starting at 10:30am and 2pm. The age range is 2-12. Accompanying adults and car parking are free.

Peterborough Inflatable Family Fun Days The Focus Centre, July 8 and 9 The UK's largest inflatable outdoor play area, with three-hour sessions (£9) starting at 10:30am and 2pm. The age range is 2-12. Accompanying adults and car parking are free.

The 26th annual St Kyneburgha Festival, Castor, July 7, 8 and 9 Friday is Festival Party Night, Saturday Morning there's a Big Breakfast and in the afternoon a Traditional Village Fete. Look out for the CASA Art Exhibition (Saturday & Sunday) and the Church Patronal Festival Service (Sunday) .

The 26th annual St Kyneburgha Festival, Castor, July 7, 8 and 9 Friday is Festival Party Night, Saturday Morning there's a Big Breakfast and in the afternoon a Traditional Village Fete. Look out for the CASA Art Exhibition (Saturday & Sunday) and the Church Patronal Festival Service (Sunday) .

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVAL Live music including tonight: Luckey Town at The Hub, Simon Russell (pictured) at Rose & Crown, Rusty Strings at The Talbot; Fri: Steve Bean at Salernos, Ice 9ine at The Ship Inn, Paul Galloway and JP & The Hat at The Coffee Tavern, BandX at The George Inn. Sat: The B List at The Rose and Crown, The Weekenders at The Montagu Arms

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVAL Live music including tonight: Luckey Town at The Hub, Simon Russell (pictured) at Rose & Crown, Rusty Strings at The Talbot; Fri: Steve Bean at Salernos, Ice 9ine at The Ship Inn, Paul Galloway and JP & The Hat at The Coffee Tavern, BandX at The George Inn. Sat: The B List at The Rose and Crown, The Weekenders at The Montagu Arms

