4 . Things to do

OUNDLE FRINGE FESTIVAL Live music including tonight: Luckey Town at The Hub, Simon Russell (pictured) at Rose & Crown, Rusty Strings at The Talbot; Fri: Steve Bean at Salernos, Ice 9ine at The Ship Inn, Paul Galloway and JP & The Hat at The Coffee Tavern, BandX at The George Inn. Sat: The B List at The Rose and Crown, The Weekenders at The Montagu Arms Photo: supplied