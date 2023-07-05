High Rollaz bring Jumpin Jack Frost to Peterborough this weekend

High Rollaz bring Jumpin Jack Frost to Embe on Friday night.

Today until Sunday

There are more than 35 real ales and ciders available at the Ploughman in Werrington, plus a speciality gin selection, and live music all weekend. Tonight it is Division (8pm); Friday it is P Town Funk (8pm); Saturday it is Salmon Dave (3pm-6pm) and Tiger Club (8pm); and Sunday it is Radius 45 (3-6pm). All proceeds to Heltwate School and towards a life-saving defibrillator.

THURSDAY July 6th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz.

FRIDAY 7th:

EMBE, Cowgate, has High Rollaz Soul Food pt 3 with DJ Jumpin Jack Frost, from 10pm -3am. The line-up also includes Sincere, Rayan Gee, DJs Instant and Tredda, Quest and Drax MC.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Money Shot from 9pm playing Pop, Rock and Dance chart covers.

Charters has DJ Rick Allen from 8pm playing top tunes from 60s to now.

The Ostrich Inn has White Noise from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Mr Nash from 9pm with Thank Funk It’s Friday.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Rollers.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Ave, has Mikki Jons. All welcome for a great night of music and dancing. Members £4, guests £6. Doors open at 7pm.

The Ship Inn, Oundle, has Peterborough hybrid-rock band ICE-9iNE (part of the Fringe Festival).

SATURDAY 8th:Spanglers @The Parkway, Maskew Ave, has the very talented John Doherty. All kinds of dancing, music starts at 8pm, doors open at 7pm. Everyone welcome, £5.50 on the door.

The Crown has High Point Players from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers.

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has Eddie Nash DJ.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Big W Disco Roadshow from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has DJ Rick Allen from 9pm with Saturday Night Groove playing top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJs Lez and Luke Wheeler with 80s boat party.

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has Jimmy Doherty from 9pm.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has RAW Theatre Productions Presents Murder at the Grosvenor. Ticketed event, Doors open 6pm, show starts 7pm (outside).

SUNDAY 9th:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm-4pm, followed by Mellow Submarine from 4.45pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Money Shot from 2pm playing quality Pop, Rock and Dance chart covers.

Charters has The Dizzy Miss Lizzys from 3pm – Peterborough’s No.1 band for Beatles covers.

TUESDAY 11th:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz. £1 entry, teams of six max.

WEDNESDAY 12th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night from 7.30pm - Late, open to singers, musicians, comedians and poets. No need to book just turn up and perform.