12 great events happening in Peterborough over next week - including major Star Wars exhibition and Brick Festival

Here is this week’s pick of the things to do and places to go if you are in Peterborough this week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 22:18 BST

There is so much going on to suit all ages – from a Brick Festival with all things LEGO, one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world on display inside Peterborough Cathedral or an all-day gin and rum festival.

Theatre and music lovers are catered for too – and if your young ones are into gaming, check out WiFi Wars, an interactive show at The Key on Sunday.

Take a look at the next 12 photographs to find out the all important event details:

UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES, Peterborough Cathedral from July 19 See one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world. Among the most exciting exhibits within the 121 piece collection are a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London’s Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, and costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show.

UNOFFICIAL GALAXIES, Peterborough Cathedral from July 19 See one of the largest Star Wars fan private collections in the world. Among the most exciting exhibits within the 121 piece collection are a full-size Landspeeder purchased from London's Elstree Studios, and the desk and chair of young Anakin Skywalker from the 1999 film The Phantom Menace. Also on display will be an array of original production items, and costumes for characters such as Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and many more. Much prized Star Wars toys dating from 1977 to 1999 will also be on show.

GIN AND RUM FESTIVAL Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters, July 15, 12:30 - 22:30 In the beautiful Cathedral Cloisters, discover new favourites with samples from hand-picked guest distillers, treat yourself at the themed Gin and Rum bars, and let your hair down with friends whilst enjoying music from a DJ and live entertainment.

GIN AND RUM FESTIVAL Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters, July 15, 12:30 - 22:30 In the beautiful Cathedral Cloisters, discover new favourites with samples from hand-picked guest distillers, treat yourself at the themed Gin and Rum bars, and let your hair down with friends whilst enjoying music from a DJ and live entertainment.

PETERBOROUGH BRICK FESTIVAL Bushfield Leisure Centre, July 16, 10am to 4pm A must for all Lego fans – enjoy speed building competitions, large scale displays, activities, traders selling loose bricks, LEGO sets, minifigures and accessories plus a dedicated building area.

PETERBOROUGH BRICK FESTIVAL Bushfield Leisure Centre, July 16, 10am to 4pm A must for all Lego fans – enjoy speed building competitions, large scale displays, activities, traders selling loose bricks, LEGO sets, minifigures and accessories plus a dedicated building area.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir - Folksongs of the British Isles St John's Church, July 15 Join Peterborough Male Voice Choir as they perform a selection of folksongs specially curated and arranged for a new album in the beautifully intimate setting of St John’s Church.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir - Folksongs of the British Isles St John's Church, July 15 Join Peterborough Male Voice Choir as they perform a selection of folksongs specially curated and arranged for a new album in the beautifully intimate setting of St John's Church.

