11 things to do this week in Peterborough - including comedy from Frankie Boyle

Spring Fine Food Market at Burghley House, April 6 and 7 (10am-4pm)

Celebrating fantastic local food and drink producers .Shop and enjoy local produce in the stunning surroundings of the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards. A wide range of exhibitors will be there for you to discover, serving up dishes from around the world and produce to take home including handmade cheese, soft and alcoholic beverages, luxury sweet treats and rare breed meats.

Entry and parking is free.

The Spring Fine Food Market returns to Burghley House this weekend

SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS, New Theatre, April 4Telling the story The Dubliners – a career spanning 50 years and invoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann. The musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life.

PETRBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Poor Things, John Clare Theatre, April 4

The incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

PETERBOROUGH JAZZ CLUB, Key Theatre, April 7Mark Crooks (tenor saxophone), Nat Steele (vibraphone), Matyas Gayer (piano), Jeremy Brown (double bass), Mark Taylor (drums) play Stan Getz & Cal Tjader. The band will brilliantly recreate the ‘West Coast’ sound.

LIVERPOOL LEGENDS, The Cresset, April 10Join Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar, who with over 1200 appearances and 40 trophies between them, have really cemented themselves in Anfield history. The evening will kick off with a live and unfiltered interview followed by a Q&A.

MOST HAUNTED at New Theatre, April 11Presented by Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, who will present their all-rime Top 10 scares complete with unseen video footage from haunted castles, manor houses, hospitals and prisons.

RAVE ON, Key Theatre, April 4Rave On is the ‘50s and ‘60s musical sensation. Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, it is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades. Be enthralled with back-to-back hits, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and dancing in the aisles.

FRANKIE BOYLE – LAP OF SHAME at New Theatre, April 6Well known for his pessimistic, often controversial dark humour, Frankie has been humouring audiences since 1995. With no topic off the table, get ready for this hysterical night and don’t worry, Frankie doesn’t hold back!

DANIEL O’REILLY: Out Of Character at The Cresset, April 5He has had many characters, but for this live show he's going ‘Out Of Character’ to stand up as he brings the laughs and looks back on the mischief, the mistakes and the madness of his career so far. From losing it all, to battling addiction and becoming a father.

SI CRANSTOUN AND HIS BAND, Key Theatre, April 5

Enjoy a fabulous throwback to the old swing blues shouters of the 40s & 50s. Si is a prolific bandleader and songwriter and with his super happy charisma and stage presence everyone is guaranteed a joyful show tailored for their dancing feet and listening pleasure.