Operacocktail at the Key Theatre on February 1

OPERACOCKTAIL at Key Theatre, February 1OperaUpClose make opera with and for everyone, bringing great musical storytelling to audiences everywhere.It’s a heady contemporary cocktail of music and words. Well-loved classics shaken with wit, stirred with drama, and served with a twist of ménage à trois. Sparkling English versions of music by Puccini, Mozart, Verdi, Gilbert & Sullivan and more.

PETERBOROUGH ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETYSacrewell Farm, February 1 (7.30pm)Dr Nick Hewitt will be speaking about The Edge of Darkness. Meet 7pm for coffee and chat. Looking forward to March 7, Phil Shepherd will be running an astrophotography demonstration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer at The Cresset, February 3 and 4

Most Popular

In Late Bloomer, Sarah’s brand-new stand-up show, she explores how she went from quiet youngster with not many friends to the loud, outgoing star she is now. Plus, lots of stuff about dinners and lady gardens. Age 16+

COUNTRY SUPERSTARS Dolly Parton and Friends Tribute ShowThe Cresset, February 2Telling the diverse story of Country Music through incredible impersonations of some of the biggest Country superstars to have appeared at the Grand Ole Opry, hosted by TV Dolly star Sarah Jayne.

Celine – My Heart Will Go OnThe Cresset, February 8A stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time. Starring Alexandra Darby and an outstanding live band, take a magical ride through four decades of belting hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARPENTERS GOLD at New Theatre, February 3Performs the brother-sister duo’s greatest hits, such as Goodbye to Love, Solitaire, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, while recreating the look and sound of their worldwide 1970 tours.

BABATUNDE ALÉSHÉ: BABAHOODNew Theatre, February 9One of the fastest rising stars in British comedy. A powerhouse performer, his stand up presents a fresh perspective, oozing charisma whilst showcasing impeccable stagecraft and comic timing.

REUNIONS at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until March 23Peterborough Telegraph “Paramedic Paparazzo” columnist and street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion photographs, where he recreates candid pictures of amazing characters he took decades ago.

MILLION DOLLAR MENNew Theatre, February 2Million Dollar Men brings you a team of talented handsome athletic men for a packed-out show of incredible dancing and audience interaction.Get ready for a wild one and experience the atmosphere of a fun male dance show with all the sounds of the best 90s & 00s R’n’B classics. Expect back-to-back sexy dancing, playful interactions and a variety of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Arts Cinema – SCRAPPERJohn Clare Theatre February 1 (7.30pm)A dreamy, witty and unmissable tale of family and fresh starts, about a father and daughter rebuilding their relationship. Life’s not so much about chasing rainbows but snatching fistfuls in both hands.

PSYCHIC SALLYKey Theatre, February 6The nation’s favourite psychic will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Whether you know her from her hit TV series, through watching her on Celebrity Big Brother or reading one of her best-selling books, there is nothing quite like seeing Sally live on stage.