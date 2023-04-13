News you can trust since 1948
10 things to enjoy in Peterborough this week

The ultimate feel-good musical, a children’s TV favourite, circus under a Big Top and a Strictly heart-throb to enjoy in Peterborough this week

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:42 BST- 2 min read
Mamma Mia! opens at New Theatre on Tuesday.Mamma Mia! opens at New Theatre on Tuesday.
Mamma Mia! opens at New Theatre on Tuesday.

MAMMA MIA!

New Theatre, April 18-22

Get the ultimate feel-good factor at the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical.

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

    Tickets are available at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

    GIOVANNI PERNICE – MADE IN ITALY

    New Theatre, tonight

    The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion and dance heart-throb is joined by an outstanding ensemble of dancers and singers from the Ballroom and theatre world.

    CIRCUS GINNETT

    The Embankment, until April 16

    A new show packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glam from the West End shows and some amazing stunt performers, all in a heated Big Top.

    MILKSHAKE! LIVE

    The Cresset, April 15

    Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey. Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friend.

    A CELEBRATION OF FATHER TED WITH JOE ROONEY

    Key Theatre, April 14

    Join stand-up Joe Rooney for a night of all things Father Ted! Joe featured as the rebellious Father Damo in the classic Father Ted episode The Old Grey Whistle Theft.

    Joe will host a screening of the episode, take you behind the scenes and set you a Craggy Island quiz ­– then prepare yourself for an all-inclusive ‘Lovely Girls Competition’: have you got the loveliest laugh, the loveliest walk, and can you make the loveliest sandwich?

    PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Empire of Light

    John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pm

    Hilary (Olivia Colman) is a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward) is a new employee longing to escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity.

    Secrets of The Cathedral Photography Workshop

    Peterborough Cathedral, April 15

    Led by experienced photographer, curator and tutor Adrian Stone, this will help photographers gain confidence in using depth of field and other techniques needed for good architectural photography.

    DS:UK: ON anoTHEr NIGHT”

    The Cressett, April 16

    A play on the Dire Straits album title “On the Night” the show pays tribute to Knopfler’s final tour with a magnificent two-hour set list that spans the band’s incredible career.

    LIZA PULMAN and JOE STILGOE

    Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

    A new show, featuring some of the pair’s all-time favourite standards and some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle. As part of a pre-West End, major UK tour.

    SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK

    New Theatre, April 15

    The show brings to the stage an incredible live concert celebrating one of rock music’s most influential icons, Rod Stewart, and takes you on a musical journey that spans six decades.

