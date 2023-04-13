Mamma Mia! opens at New Theatre on Tuesday.

MAMMA MIA!

New Theatre, April 18-22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the ultimate feel-good factor at the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical.

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

Most Popular

Tickets are available at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

GIOVANNI PERNICE – MADE IN ITALY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Theatre, tonight

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champion and dance heart-throb is joined by an outstanding ensemble of dancers and singers from the Ballroom and theatre world.

CIRCUS GINNETT

The Embankment, until April 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new show packed with world-class talent, all the glitz and glam from the West End shows and some amazing stunt performers, all in a heated Big Top.

MILKSHAKE! LIVE

The Cresset, April 15

Join Paddington, Daisy & Ollie, Milo, Noddy, Pip and Posy, Blue’s Clues & You! and of course Milkshake! Monkey. Learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake! friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CELEBRATION OF FATHER TED WITH JOE ROONEY

Key Theatre, April 14

Join stand-up Joe Rooney for a night of all things Father Ted! Joe featured as the rebellious Father Damo in the classic Father Ted episode The Old Grey Whistle Theft.

Joe will host a screening of the episode, take you behind the scenes and set you a Craggy Island quiz ­– then prepare yourself for an all-inclusive ‘Lovely Girls Competition’: have you got the loveliest laugh, the loveliest walk, and can you make the loveliest sandwich?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Empire of Light

John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pm

Hilary (Olivia Colman) is a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward) is a new employee longing to escape the provincial town where he faces daily adversity.

Secrets of The Cathedral Photography Workshop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Cathedral, April 15

Led by experienced photographer, curator and tutor Adrian Stone, this will help photographers gain confidence in using depth of field and other techniques needed for good architectural photography.

DS:UK: ON anoTHEr NIGHT”

The Cressett, April 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A play on the Dire Straits album title “On the Night” the show pays tribute to Knopfler’s final tour with a magnificent two-hour set list that spans the band’s incredible career.

LIZA PULMAN and JOE STILGOE

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

A new show, featuring some of the pair’s all-time favourite standards and some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle. As part of a pre-West End, major UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK

New Theatre, April 15