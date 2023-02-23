Heathers opens at New Theatre in Peterborough on February 28

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

New Theatre, February 28-March 4This high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time.Welcome to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, she meets mysterious teen rebel JD.

FIREDANCE

New Theatre, tonightStrictly Stars Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez and their scintillating cast return with fresh flavours and super-charged choreography.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA,Three Thousand Years of Longing, John Clare Theatre tonightDr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

JIMEOIN: THE CRAIC!New Theatre, February 24An hilarious evening of World-Class stand-up from live comedy’s internationally acclaimed Irish master.

DANNY BAKER: At Last… The Sausage Sandwich TourThe Cresset, March 1A brand-new full tilt non-stop thunderous performance, another panjandrum of unstoppable anecdotes.

SOFIE HAGEN: FAT JOKESKey Theatre, February 24The Edinburgh comedy award winner presents a show bursting with big jokes and fat punchlines…. a collection of fat jokes and unforgettable moments that you can laugh at without feeling bad.

WINTER MARKET

Bridge Street until Sunday

Shoppers will find tasty street food options, tempting sweet treats, artisan producers and quirky craft items with over 17 internationally themed stalls from 10am to 5pm.

FRANKIE -THE CONCERTThe Cresset, February 24An unbelievably accurate and authentic celebration of legendary hall-of-famer’s Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with a spectacular eight-piece band including live brass.

SILVER SCREENING: TÁRKey Theatre, February 28Bafta-winner Cate Blanchett stars as renowned musician Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career when all elements seem to conspire against her.

Peterborough Choral Society Open Rehearsals

St Andrew’s United Reform Church, Netherton, Feb 28, 7.30pm