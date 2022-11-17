Luxmuralis return to Peterborough Cathedral with The Beginning

THE BEGINNING Light and sound show

Peterborough Cathedral, November 23-26See a colourful light projection outside the Cathedral, accompanied by music composed by David Harper, then enter the medieval building to experience an immersive light and sound installation inspired by the fragility and beauty of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Tickets for the event, brought to the city by artistic collaboration ‘Luxmuralis’ are available online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/luxmuralis.

CITY CENTRE LIGHTS SWITCH-ON

Most Popular

Cathedral Square, November 18 (5pm-7pm)Kev Lawrence will be on stage to host the fun-filled family occasion, featuring the stars from this year’s pantomimes in Peterborough – Peter Pan at The Cresset and Dick Whittington at the Key Theatre. The lights will be switched on by local medal-winning gymnast Jake Jarman and there will be performances by Peterborough Cathedral Choir, singing Christmas classics; Upon This Rock; Mezzo Soprano Gabriella Pineda Rodrigues; and local singer/songwriter Tommy Philpott.

QUEENSGATE CENTRE LIGHTS SWITCH-ON

Queensgate, November 19, 2pmEnjoy incredible entertainment by performers throughout the day, including the Ice Queen in her fawn-drawn sleigh, the Ice Princess and Jack Frost stilt walkers and the LED Gliding Fairies. There will also be an ice juggler, a glitter artist, Santa and more.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND GIFT MARKET

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Cathedral November 18 and 19More stalls than ever, from 1.00pm until 9.00pm on Friday and on Saturday from 10.00am until 4.00pm.Tickets are £2 per person, with under 16s free of charge

DEMON DENTIST

New Theatre, until SundayJoin Alfie and Gabz as they investigate the strange events happening in their home town! Children are leaving their teeth for the tooth fairy and waking up to find odd things under their pillows and Alfie and Gabz are determined to get to the bottom of the mystery.

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cresset, November 20A musical journey through the history of Country – Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to the Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson to Little Big Town, are showcased by Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES 2022

The Cresset, November 21Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back in a spectacular spirit lifting, heart-warming, afternoon of festive nostalgia, filled with over 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and Carols.

THAT’LL BE THE DAY CHRISTMAS SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Theatre, November 23The show combines all of your favourite pop Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs with hilarious comedy sketches and world-class impersonations.

DEATH AND THE MAIDEN

Key Theatre, November 22 and 23Where is the line between justice and revenge? And how sure must you be of someone’s guilt before dealing out punishment?All of these questions and more are explored in Ariel Dorfman’s psychologically troubling and morally ambiguous masterpiece.

RUTLAND SINFONIA

Advertisement Hide Ad