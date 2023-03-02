The cast of Heathers The Musical at Peterborough New Theatre

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at New Theatre until Saturday, March 4This high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time.Welcome to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody… Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

SIMON TURLEY: Future of Cathedral Cities

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Peterborough Museum Society anniversary lecture series will see eminent historian, Dr Simon Thurley, talk on the importance of protecting cathedral cities.

THE GEORGE HARRISON PROJECT Key Theatre, March 3

This live music tribute brings you classics written and performed by George, from The Beatles, Traveling Wilburys, and throughout his hugely successful solo career.

JIM DAVIDSON: NOT YET CANCELLED

Key Theatre, March 4

Jim invites you to join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy and join the struggle against the few who try to divide us and impose their radical sensibilities on our culture!

NEW TOWN YOUTH

Peterborough Museum until April 16

An exhibition of photographs by Russell Boyce, capturing the challenges, hopes and aspirations of diverse youth groups growing up in Peterborough, as Britain struggles out of recession during 1985.

RAVE ONKey Theatre, March 9Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll music, Rave On is a brand-new show that promises a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades. Starring The Bluejays - the UK’s ultimate ‘50s and ‘60s band.Featuring West End performers, Rave On presents iconic hits of the 1950s and 60s - Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran to Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, Cliff Richard and so many more. Tickets at keytheatre-peterborough.com

ISLANDS IN THE STREAM at The Cresset, March 3Bringing together the glamour and personality of Dolly Parton, along with Kenny Rogers’s charisma and energy, with hits including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the County, plus the smash hit Islands in the Stream.

80s Party NightThe Cresset, March 4The Cresset's 80'Party Night is back! With the biggest 80s disco in town, loads of fun games, props and surprises and a truly spectacular fancy dress competition. Over 18's only

Funhouse Comedy Club at Angles Theatre, Wisbech, March 8thTopping the bill is the animated Sean Heydon (pictured), one of the country’s premier comedy magicians. Opening the night will be comedian and radio presenter Steve N. Allen, and completing the line-up is Scottish funnyman Kevin Daniel. Compere is Paul Revill.