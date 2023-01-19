10 things to do in Peterborough this week (Jan 19-26)
All things Tudor, Peterborough life in the 1980s, film, poetry and great music to look forward to
NEW TOWN YOUTH
Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, from January 21-April 16
A documentary photographic exhibition that examines the challenges, hopes and aspiration of diverse youth groups who were growing up in Peterborough in 1985.
PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Emily
John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pm
Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë.
POETRY NIGHT
Brewery Tap, January 21
Award-winning poets are going to be combating the worst day of the year and raising funds and awareness for mental health charities . Hosted by Charley Genever with Clive Oseman, Dominic Berry, Jemima Hughes, Daniel Paice, Claire Tedstone and Cathi Rae
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
New Theatre, January 20
From London’s West End, this internationally acclaimed production celebrates the music of Neil Diamond.
KATHARINE OF ARAGON FESTIVAL
Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum, January 25-29
Tudor Tours on Wednesday launch the event which also involves an online talk, Cathedral services, after-dark tours and re-enactments, meeting Tudor characters including Queen Katharine and her ladies, King Henry VIII himself
Shiamak Bollywood Dance classes
Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, Rock Road, start tonight, 6.30pm
A ten-week term of fun dancing with likeminded women (age 16+) at 6:30pm on Thursdays and cost £6 a class. Book your place in advance at https://jumpeduptheatre.com/shiamak-dance-classes
BARBER SURGEON VISITCromwell Museum, Huntingdon, Jan 21From 11am until 3pm meet a recreated surgeon who will explain some of the cures at the time and demonstrate with replicas some of the surgical procedures used in the 1600s.
OH WHAT A NIGHT!
New Theatre, January 21
OH WHAT A NIGHT! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.
CIRCUS OF HORRORS: Haunted Fairground
New Theatre, January 26
This new show – set in a decrepit Fairground on the edge of nowhere – will blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects and of course beautifully bizarre circus acts.
ELO EXPERIENCE - Greatest Hits and More Tour
The Cresset, January 26
Celebrating the great music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light Orchestra with a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience.