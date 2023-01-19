Happening in Peterborough in the next week

NEW TOWN YOUTH

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, from January 21-April 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

A documentary photographic exhibition that examines the challenges, hopes and aspiration of diverse youth groups who were growing up in Peterborough in 1985.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Emily

Most Popular

John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pm

Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë.

Advertisement Hide Ad

POETRY NIGHT

Brewery Tap, January 21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Award-winning poets are going to be combating the worst day of the year and raising funds and awareness for mental health charities . Hosted by Charley Genever with Clive Oseman, Dominic Berry, Jemima Hughes, Daniel Paice, Claire Tedstone and Cathi Rae

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Theatre, January 20

From London’s West End, this internationally acclaimed production celebrates the music of Neil Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

KATHARINE OF ARAGON FESTIVAL

Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum, January 25-29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tudor Tours on Wednesday launch the event which also involves an online talk, Cathedral services, after-dark tours and re-enactments, meeting Tudor characters including Queen Katharine and her ladies, King Henry VIII himself

Shiamak Bollywood Dance classes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, Rock Road, start tonight, 6.30pm

A ten-week term of fun dancing with likeminded women (age 16+) at 6:30pm on Thursdays and cost £6 a class. Book your place in advance at https://jumpeduptheatre.com/shiamak-dance-classes

Advertisement Hide Ad

BARBER SURGEON VISITCromwell Museum, Huntingdon, Jan 21From 11am until 3pm meet a recreated surgeon who will explain some of the cures at the time and demonstrate with replicas some of the surgical procedures used in the 1600s.

OH WHAT A NIGHT!

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Theatre, January 21

OH WHAT A NIGHT! takes you back in time on a musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CIRCUS OF HORRORS: Haunted Fairground

New Theatre, January 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new show – set in a decrepit Fairground on the edge of nowhere – will blow your mind with an amazing set, stellar lights, special effects and of course beautifully bizarre circus acts.

ELO EXPERIENCE - Greatest Hits and More Tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cresset, January 26