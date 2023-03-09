Varna International Ballet present Giselle (Friday) and The Nutcracker (Saturday) at New Theatre

GISELLE and THE NUTCRACKER

New Theatre March 10 and 11Varna International Ballet presents Giselle (Friday), the most poignant of all classical ballets filled with dramatic passion in a chilling and heart-rending tale of love, and The Nutcracker (Saturday), the most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family, which begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE MAGNETSNew Theatre, March 16

Experience all your favourite 80s anthems and sing, dance and party along with the UK's award-winning and International A Capella super-group, The Magnets.

Most Popular

POP PRINCESSESNew Theatre, March 12 (1pm)A musical spectacular starring four fabulous fairy tale Princesses featuring a soundtrack of pop hits from artists such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, and more.

COME WHAT MAYNew Theatre, March 12This all-singing, all-dancing tribute to Moulin Rouge is bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10CC’s GRAHAM GOULDMAN & Heart Full of SongsStamford Corn Exchange, March 1210CC co-founder Graham Gouldman brings his Heart Full of Songs project on tour, the semi-acoustic four-piece performing a broad spread of Graham’s song-writing catalogue,

Peterborough Local History Society,St. Andrew’s United Reformed Church, tonight at 7.30pmPeter Daldorph will be speaking about the “The Proceedings of the Adventurers: a new exploration of the archive (particularly related to Peterborough)” and the draining of the Fens.

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Moonage DaydreamJohn Clare Theatre, March 9 at 7.30pmA cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie's creative and musical journey. From visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

TEECHERS LEAVERS ’22Key Theatre, March 15 and 16John Godber re-imagined his iconic play for the leavers of 2022.Salty, Gail and Hobby are departing Whitewall College for uncertain futures in uncertain times. Burn out, pregnancies, stress, affairs, depression; no-one is exempt, from the students, and security staff, to the business-minded Principal. How much more can a system take?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly physical, hugely funny, deceptively radical, mixing dance and spoken word, Teechers Leavers ’22 is alive and in your face;

Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Dara Ó Briain: So... Where Were We?The Cresset, March 10Dara Ó Briain is back on tour, firing out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words by talking too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.