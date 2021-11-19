10 things to do in Peterborough this week

The Angels are Coming

Light switch on

Cathedral Square, tonight November 19, 5pm-7pm

A fun-filled family occasion with stars from this year’s pantomimes at The Cresset, Key Theatre and New Theatre. There will also be performances from Courtney Pudney, Tommy Philpott, George Elliot, Cecil Farayi and Peterborough Cathedral Choir.

Elf The Musical at The Cresset this week

Christmas Craft and Gift Market

Peterborough Cathedral, November 19 and 20

An inspiring space in which to start your Christmas shopping. There will be hand-crafted jewellery, glassware, wooden items, painted silk scarves, vegan soaps, bamboo socks, candles, soft toys, Christmas cards and homewares.

The market is open 10am until 5pm then from 6.30pm until 9pm on Friday; 10am until 5pm on Saturday.

The last time residents were invited to the switch on

Lights switch-on

Queensgate, November 20

Father Christmas will be landing in North Square at 2pm as the mall comes to life with entertainers, Christmas characters and plenty of festive fun for all the family to enjoy. The Elves will be there to open the centre’s Magical Grotto. Bookings can be made until December 24.

Aladdinsane, The Sound and Vision of Bowie

Key Theatre, tonight, November 19

Widely acclaimed as the best Bowie tribute in the UK, the band has played theatres, festivals and venues throughout the UK for the past 12 years with Peterborough’s Paul Henderson performing as David Bowie.

Maximum Rhythmn N’ Blues with The Manfreds

New Theatre, tonight, November 19

Join the legendary Manfreds and Georgie Fame for an evening of Rhythm and Blues nostalgia and some of the greatest hits ever written.

The Manfreds, with an all-star line-up of original members, will be recreating many of their greatest hits both as part of Manfred Mann and as successful solo artists. Joining the Manfreds is bone fide legend Georgie Fame.

Christmas fayre

Haycock Manor Hotel, November 20 and 21

Recently re-opened after refurbishment, the hotel is hosting a Christmas Fayre this weekend with the “highlight” a 60-foot tall Ferris wheel and other family rides in the grounds.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm, there will be Alpine huts lining the courtyards featuring gifts, crafts and demonstrations, including chocolate making!

The sight of a large Ferris wheel outside the hotel will be truly novel for the village and in addition there is a mini version for young children along with a section of other family rides.

There will be horse and carriage tours of the Wansford village throughout each day.

Entertainment will be on hand in the courtyard from 6pm onwards on Saturday evening (2oth) with carols from Wansford Choir and some cool jazz afterwards.

Attendance is free.

That’ll Be The Day Christmas Show

New Theatre, November 20

That’ll Be The Day’s Rock & Roll Christmas show has been running for more than 30 years and has grown into the most popular touring production in the UK.

Refreshed every year, the show combines the best pop Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs with hilarious comedy routines.

For many, the That’ll Be The Day Christmas Special is the essential start to their festive season.

The audience is taken on a rollercoaster sleigh ride through the ‘golden’ age of Rock & Roll and Pop and is guaranteed to leave with that ‘feel good’ factor.

The super talented cast ensure a high quality variety show which has delighted more than a million customers. Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

Soke Military History Fair

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, Priestgate, November 20

A number of the Soke Military Society’s collectors, modellers and living history specialists will be on hand to talk to you about their interests across the World Wars and beyond, with displays of scale models and actual artefacts.

The Soke Military Society is an informal group of military history enthusiasts in the Peterborough area. Their members are a mix of collectors, modellers, researchers, authors, wargamers and re-enactors. Many of their members actively support local heritage and military history events in addition to pursuing their own interests.

Their main activity is a programme of monthly talks by members or guest speakers on a wide variety of military and related subjects across all historical periods.

The Soke Military History Fair is a free event.

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery will be open from 10am - 4pm,

Elf The Musical

The Cresset, November 23-27

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows the heart-warming story of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole where he is raised as an elf.

Based on the hit movie starring Will Ferrell, this modern-day Christmas classic is brought to the stage by Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society.

The Angels Are Coming

Peterborough Cathedral, November 24-27

A spectacular sound and light show on the west front and in the nave of the cathedral created by the artists of Luxmuralis and suitable for all ages.

The stunning light display, timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season, is designed to capture the imagination of all the family and point towards Christmas. It begins outside with a light art projection onto the three great porticos of the cathedral, set to music. The audience then enter the cathedral to see the interior of the nave full of light projections with accompanying sound. The immersive piece has been created by the Artistic Collaboration known as ‘Luxmuralis’.