Cresset panto Peter Pan which runs December 15-31

CIRQUE ENCHANTMENTNew Theatre, December 16-18This magical production features superb choreography, breathtaking vocals and mesmerising circus performers, plus an eclectic musical soundtrack.

SANTA EXPRESSNene Valley Railway, Wansford Station until December 24Choose from a variety of packages for your journey – no matter what ticket you purchase, each child ticket will include a gift from Santa, train ride, refreshments and entertainment. Details from nvr.org.uk

PETER PANThe Cresset, December 15-31Join Peter and Wendy on a stunning adventure to Neverland, with pirates, mermaids, lost boys and of course the wicked Captain Hook, pursued by his ticking crocodile!

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Peterborough Cathedral, December 17 (7pm)All of the Cathedral Choirs will join together in presenting a heart-warming programme, conducted by the Cathedral’s Director of Music, Tansy Castledine, accompanied by Cathedral Organist, Christopher Strange.The evening will include Christmas carols to join in with, alongside choral music by composers including Dankworth, Howells, Leighton, Pearsall, Rutter.Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Peterborough-Cathedral-Music

CINDERELLASouth Holland Centre until December 30A chance to boo the wicked Ugly Sisters, laugh along with Buttons and watch the heroic Prince Charming fall in love with the beautiful Cinderella….

THE BIG BAND AT CHRISTMASStamford Arts Centre, December 16 (7.30pm)The evening promises a dynamic swing band treatment from Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, Nat King Cole - jazzing up those Jingle Bells! "

DICK WHITTINGTONKey Theatre until January 8With help from the magical Fairy Bowbells and a trusted feline friend, can our hero stop the wicked Queen Rat from stealing all the sweets and taking over London?

SANTA’S NEW SLEIGHKey Theatre studio until December 24With audience participation, sing-along songs and a free present from Santa for every child it promises to be the perfect festive treat.

FESTIVE FUN

Queensgate, December 17, 11am-3pmHave some fun with the cheeky elves at the Giant Bauble and strike a funny pose and say ‘snowballs’. Everyone gets to take home a picture all for a voluntary donation to charity.