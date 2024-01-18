Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MARS: War & Peace at Peterborough Cathedral, until January 29Mars: War & Peace is the newest work by pioneering artist Luke Jerram, and sees a giant scale model of the Red Planet suspended from the ceiling of the historic cathedral. It features a new soundtrack in the Nave, a space to encourage peaceful contemplation.The soundtrack is a newly created sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

REUNIONSPeterborough Museum & Art Gallery, 13 January – 27 March“If ‘all the world’s a stage’ then the street is my studio” – Chris Porsz.Peterborough Telegraph “Paramedic Paparazzo” columnist and street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion photographs, where he recreates candid pictures of amazing characters he took decades ago, are on display at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery in a wonderfully nostalgic, unique and moving exhibition, Reunions.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: Harold & MaudeJohn Clare Theatre, tonight, 7.30pmA classic 1971 American black comedy–drama. The plot follows the exploits of Harold Chasen , a young man who is intrigued with death, and develops a relationship, with 79-year-old Maude .

Chris Porsz Reunions photo exhibition at Peterborough Museum

How to Sing Fauré’s Requiem (workshop)St Andrew’s Church, Netherton, January 20With Peterborough Choir and prize-winning conductor Matthew Watt, conductor of the London Classical Choir, a singing teacher and a popular workshop leader. Email [email protected]

Peterborough Photographic Society presents ‘The Soul of the Maker’ with Paul SandersThe Parkway Club in Maskew Avenue, January 23 (7.30pm)Paul’s talk will include explaining his change from digital to analogue. All are welcome (cost £5).

A STRETCAR NAMED DESIRE Literary LectureStamford Arts Centre, January 22Dr Diana Hallam and Dr Michael Cade-Stewart are passionate about bringing insider knowledge of classic novels, poetry and plays to a wider audience.

NATURE TOTS (Birds)Ferry Meadows Discovery Den, January 22 (10-11.30am)A fun monthly outdoor parent and toddler group with a nature theme. Each session will include a messy craft activity and fun activities exploring the beautiful outdoors. Age: 2yrs+. Cost: £5.

A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE at New Theatre, January 19Perfectly capturing the energy and atmosphere of an evening in the home of country music. Hits from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson, Dolly to The Chicks, Willie Nelson to Kacey Musgraves, are showcased by the amazing Dominic Halpin and the Hurricanes.

ROSE’S MAKE BELIEVEKey Theatre, January 24The latest in a series of immersive fairy tale activity parties to encourage imagination and creativity between children and their grown-ups. For ages 0-4 and their grown-ups.