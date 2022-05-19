10 things happening in the Peterborough area this week

Something to look forward to this week - Shrek The Musical, Katherine Ryan and Stewart Lee

ONE NIGHT OF ELVIS

Key Theatre, May 20

In this latest production, Lee Memphis King – Europe's most successful Elvis Presley tribute artist – portrays Elvis Presley at his peak celebrating the singer’s iconic 'Vegas Years' from 1969 - 1977.

The Glenn Miller and Rat Pack Era

Key Theatre, May 22

Recapture the sounds of a bygone era as the Nick Ross Orchestra presents an unmissable evening of music and song – the Classic Big Band Sound of the 1940s & 50s.

Grease

Peterborough Showcase Flashback Season, May 22/23

The sing-along romantic-comedy Grease. Dashing high school student Danny Zuko (John Travolta) falls for Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) in a summer romance.

Memoria

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare theatre tonight

Cannes Jury Prize Winner starring Tilda Swinton, Elkin Diaz, and Jeanne Balbar

LOU SANDERS – ONE WORD: WOW

Key Theatre, May 25

The critically-acclaimed stand-up, co-host of Mel Giedroyc’s Unforgivable, and star of Taskmaster, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and more returns to the stage with a new show.

STEWART LEE: SNOWFLAKE/TORNADO

New Theatre, May 21

Double-bill of two 60-minute sets – Snowflakelooks at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war and Tornado questions Stew’s position in the comedy marketplace

S HREK THE MUSICAL

The Cresset, May 24-28

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society bring their latest smash hit show to The Cresset – Shrek the musical, a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film. It features all new songs and a side-splitting story guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Peterborough Faith and Food Festival

Cathedral Square, May 21, 12noon-3pm

Celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there will be music, singing, dancing and hymns by children from all the faith and non-faith groups. A vegetarian buffet will be available for all.

Stamford International Music Festival

Various venues until Sunday

Featuring 16 brilliant young musicians in eight glorious chamber music concerts.

KATHERINE RYAN: MISSUS

New Theatre, May 20