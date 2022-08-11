10 things for you to do in and around Peterborough this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show returns this weekend

JURASIC LIVE

The Cresset, August 18/19

A thrilling new fun, educational and interactive stage show, taking you on an adventure with some dinosaur rangers throughout the Jurassic zoo on the hunt for a missing dinosaur.

Jurassic Live is at The Cresset

MAXEY CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW

Willow Brook Farm, Peterborough (new venue), August 13

Starting at 11am see more than 300 classic cars and bikes on show (judging from 12.30pm- 2.30pm). There will be a real ale bar, BBQ, entertainment and games to play.

PopUp Science

Queensgate, August 13-21 (10.30am-4.30pm

Cambridge Science Centre’s free to attend event offers young people and their families a chance to explore and discover science through interactive activities.

Six Weeks Of Summer

Sacrewell Farm

At 10.30am and 1.30pm daily you can join story times, fun games, group activities, learn a new skill, learn how to be a pirate and more with a day admission ticket.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES

Peterborough Museum, Until August 26

Choose from Super Match Mondays- football themed crafts; Time Detective Tuesdays and Thursdays - on a family friendly city tour; Go Wild Wednesdays- recycle, reuse and remake with recycling crafts; and Fossil Fridays- get crafty with dino designs.

Sleeping Beauty – Lincolnshire Youth Ballet

Stamford Corn Exchange, August 13

A family friendly classical ballet with stunning professional leads, and a company made up from the most talented young ballet dancers from across the region.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Key Theatre, August 17-20

Kindred Drama’s Key Youth Theatre present the show featuring Musical Theatre classics like ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and the iconic ‘Heaven On Their Minds’

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA

New Theatre, August 12-14

Based on the best-selling book by Judith Kerr comes this Olivier Award-nominated musical play adapted and directed by David Wood..

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION

Key Theatre, August 14Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators.

THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN

Key Theatre Studio, August 14