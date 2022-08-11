10 things for you to do in and around Peterborough this week

JURASIC LIVE
The Cresset, August 18/19
A thrilling new fun, educational and interactive stage show, taking you on an adventure with some dinosaur rangers throughout the Jurassic zoo on the hunt for a missing dinosaur.
Most Popular
MAXEY CLASSIC CAR & BIKE SHOW
Willow Brook Farm, Peterborough (new venue), August 13
Starting at 11am see more than 300 classic cars and bikes on show (judging from 12.30pm- 2.30pm). There will be a real ale bar, BBQ, entertainment and games to play.
PopUp Science
Queensgate, August 13-21 (10.30am-4.30pm
Cambridge Science Centre’s free to attend event offers young people and their families a chance to explore and discover science through interactive activities.
Six Weeks Of Summer
Sacrewell Farm
At 10.30am and 1.30pm daily you can join story times, fun games, group activities, learn a new skill, learn how to be a pirate and more with a day admission ticket.
SUMMER ACTIVITIES
Peterborough Museum, Until August 26
Choose from Super Match Mondays- football themed crafts; Time Detective Tuesdays and Thursdays - on a family friendly city tour; Go Wild Wednesdays- recycle, reuse and remake with recycling crafts; and Fossil Fridays- get crafty with dino designs.
Sleeping Beauty – Lincolnshire Youth Ballet
Stamford Corn Exchange, August 13
A family friendly classical ballet with stunning professional leads, and a company made up from the most talented young ballet dancers from across the region.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Key Theatre, August 17-20
Kindred Drama’s Key Youth Theatre present the show featuring Musical Theatre classics like ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and the iconic ‘Heaven On Their Minds’
THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA
New Theatre, August 12-14
Based on the best-selling book by Judith Kerr comes this Olivier Award-nominated musical play adapted and directed by David Wood..
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
Key Theatre, August 14Dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators.
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN
Key Theatre Studio, August 14
A group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.