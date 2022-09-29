10 days of Peterborough's Bridge Fair - and other things to do this week

BRIDGE FAIRThe Embankment, tonight until October 9John Thurston & Son are back with the best selection of rides and attractions – there’s something for the whole family plus fireworks on October 1 and 8.Open 6pm -10pm weekdays and 2pm-10pm on Saturday and Sundays.

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEEKey Theatre, until Saturday, October 1PODS are back with Spelling Bee, which follows the story of nine eager and passionate spellers. They all want to be crowned the winner and will do anything to be deemed a champion speller.Tickets from www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Topping Out ceremonyFlag Fen, October 1Live folk music, molly dancers, street-food stalls, country festival vibes – and the final piece placed on top of the new Iron Age Roundhouse and officially opened by guest of honour, Francis Pryor MBE, archaeologist and discoverer of Flag Fen.

Jill CrosslandSt John’s Church, city centre, October 4The Tuesdays Till Two regular, pianist Jill Crossland will be performing music by Scarlatti, Bach, Chopin, and Debussy. The concert will begin at 1pm. Admission is free, £5 suggested donation.

The Great Almighty GillWest Deeping Village Hall October 1 at 7.30pm (16+)

When 'Good old Dave' died of complications related to dementia, his son Daniel gave the eulogy. It was brilliant. So good it deserved a bigger crowd! Ticketswww.liveandlocal.org.uk

THORNEY FESTIVAL FINALEBedford Hall, October 2From 11am there will be painting demonstrations; judging of the painting competition; charity and craft stalls; bouncy castle; ice creams; classic cars; birds of prey; dancing and more.

BACK TO BACHARACHNew Theatre, October 1Featuring breath-taking performances from a West End cast and the amazing musicianship of The Magic Moments Orchestra. Celebrate the timeless masterpieces of Burt Bacharach.

STAMFORD BRASSOswald Elliott Hall, Stamford, October 1The Midland champions celebrate their 135th anniversary with special guests the Northampton Male Voice Choir and a Last Night of The proms finale. Tickets at www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk