Art group looking for new members ahead of annual exhibition

Oundle Art Group - which will hold its annual exhibition in St Peter’s Church, Oundle, in May - is looking to bolster its numbers.

A wonderful display is expected of both contemporary and more traditional paintings, showcasing a rich variety of the members’ work.

The show will be open from May 12 to 18, between 10am and 4pm daily (and from 12.30pm on Sunday).

Admission is free and all visitors are most welcome.

OAG is a friendly coming together of art interested people. They meet regularly on a Thursday at Tansor Village Hall between 1.45 - 3.45pm.

The group began many years ago when a few friends with a shared enjoyment of sketching and painting thought it would be fun if they ‘dabbled’ together. The group has expanded over time from around the region, but at its heart is the original shared enjoyment of spending time with like-minded people, and encouraging each other to develop their creative interest.

Much of the summer weeks are spent meeting in local villages, for a practice in outdoor sketching and painting. Sometimes there is a visiting tutor to guide the session, and at other times it is a simple getting together to complete an already started piece of work.

The only qualification for being a group member is that you enjoy art. Absolute beginners, eager improvers or competent, exhibiting painters; everyone is welcome. Enthusiasm is far more essential, and a desire to improve and explore.

There is a modest annual subscription payable, and an affordable meeting fee that varies to the session itinerary. The group’s demographic may appear weighted towards the maturing female, so any younger or masculine visitors will be welcomed with ‘open arms’.

Chairperson Jane Sanders will be happy to answer any questions you may have, and anyone is welcome to simply drop into an art session as a visitor. So if you have ever toyed with the idea of picking up a pencil or paintbrush, then 2018 is the perfect time to do it.

Jane can be contacted by telephoning 01832 226495 or emailing: jsanders1293@yahoo.co.uk

The group also has a Facebook page: www.facebook.com/OundleArtGroup/