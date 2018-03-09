Annual Women’s Festival set to begin in Peterborough

The third annual Peterborough Women’s Festival begins tonight (Friday, March 9).

The festival begins with the play ‘We Are The Lions, Mr Manager!’ at Broadway Theatre, then on Saturday more then 40 campaign and craft stalls will be packed into the Town Hall, with jewellery workshops and interactive art projects also taking place.

There will be speakers in the meeting rooms including Peterborough born novelist and playwright Julie Mayhew. The event is free to attend.

In the evening there will be a social at the Ostrich Inn, North Street, with music. The event is free, but donations on the night would be appreciated.

The festival will celebrate the skills of Peterborough’s women, but men are also welcome to attend. For more information, see the Peterborough Women’s Festival 2018 page on Facebook or email peterboroughtuc@gmail.com.