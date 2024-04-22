Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On March 12, expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography with Karen and Gorka’s newest offering, which follows their debut tour Firedance, which toured the UK in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Unlock the door to an undercover world of elegance and iconic dance flavours. From the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors and from the Burlesque cabaret cubs of the mid 1900s to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54, SPEAKEASY will be a delicious dance experience.

Mamba, Salsa, Charleston, Foxtrot and Samba the night away with an electrifying cast of world-class dancers, vocalists and musicians.It will be their biggest tour to date and will also include their West End debut as a duo.Gorka is a favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional with past celebrity partners including Helen Skelton, Alexandra Burke and Maisie Smith. He is currently a judge on Spain's Dancing with the Stars. He also has his own reality TV series 'Life behind the Lens', which gives a glimpse of his family life with fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their children. Gorka said: "I'm so excited to be going back on the road with Karen and seeing everybody across the UK. We’re going to immerse the audience in an undercover world of dance and I can’t wait!"

Karen is Strictly Come Dancing's longest standing professional, having spent 12 series on the iconic show. She has partnered with celebrities including Westlife's Nicky Byrne, The ‘Hairy Biker’ Dave Myers, Mark Wright, Jeremy Vine, Chris Ramsey and Jamie Laing.

Crowned 2008 World Mambo Champion, Karen was also a finalise of So You Think You Can Dance USA and Principal female dancer in the original Broadway cast of Burn the Floor and subsequent World Tours.

Karen, who is also Associate Choreographer and Associate Creative Producer, added: “Partnering again on a new tour with my good friend Gorka is so exciting and we can’t wait for audiences up and down the UK to see what we’ve put together for them.

"We’re bringing a new look and feel to this show; all new music, dances and a theme where we’ll be bringing you behind a secret door for an evening of total entertainment and escapism.

​Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are bringing Speakeasy to Peterborough New Theatre

"We are also absolutely thrilled that for the first time we will be taking our tour to the West End. It’s shaping up to be the most incredible adventure and we can’t wait for people to join us on the journey.”

Creative Producer and Director Stuart Glover (We Will Rock You, Footloose, The SpongeBob Musical, Cirque Enchantment, Elysium, Rock the Circus, Get on the Floor!, Broken Strings, Anton & Erin and FIREDANCE with Karen and Gorka) said: "This brand new show is a celebration of vintage and iconic dance styles set in the seductive secret underworld, with live music and a sensational supporting cast.

"Karen and Gorka are always a delight to work with, they have excellent creative vision and a real passion for dance and storytelling. SPEAKEASY is set to be a must see in 2025."