All-day festival  to take over  The Broadway

Summer arrives a little early on Saturday with The Doc Mason Mini Festival taking over The Broadway.

Seventeen local and popular bands will play across two stages in both the main auditorium and Walter’s Bar and Eatery from 2pm to midnight.

A range of musical tastes will be catered for, whether you love funked up reggae, folk with a hint of swing, a ukulele-infused choir or just something a little different.

The genres are vast, the sound is rigged to eleven and there will be dancing in the stalls.

This free event will be giving all donations and collections to Anna’s Hope, a local leading children’s brain tumour charity for the East of England supporting children and families.

Peterborough Community Radio (PCR) will be broadcasting the event throughout the day online on PCR extra and from 8pm on 103.2FM.

Pocket Symphony Orchestra are just one of the locally renowned acts performing in the main auditorium. With their influences stemming from Blur, Manic Street Preachers, Pulp and The Smiths you can look forward to upbeat original songs layered with crowd enticing entertainment.

Other acts performing on the main stage include Opaque, a six-piece unique folk collective, Tallawah, a sax-infused reggae band with a funky twist, and Mojo Slide for lovers of bluesy rock n roll.

Upstairs in Walter’s, lounge vibes are the theme and come in the form of Burning Codes, a unique psychedelic solo project featuring guest artists (sonic collaborators). The Palmerston Ukulele Band provide a folky twist to classic oldies and new songs alike, and there will also be gritty blues from Dan the D known for his two-piece band King Kool.

Performances alternate across the two stages so you won’t miss a beat.

Main Auditorium: 14.00 Ice Cream Headache; 15.10 Ramshackle Serenade; 16.10 Pocket Symphony Orchestra; 17.30 Soviet Films; 18.40 Opaque; 19.50 Mojo Slide; 21.00 Chris King Robinson Band; 22.10 Tallawah; 23.20 The Wise Naïve.

Walter’s: 14.40 Chris Grant; 15.50 Neil Cousin; 17.00 The Collective Band; 18.10 Palmerston Ukulele Band; 19.20 Soloman Smith; 20.30 Dan The D; 21.40 Tommy Loose; 22.50 Burning Codes (pictured).