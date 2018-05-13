40 classic buses and coaches for Fenland Busfest

Forty classic buses and coaches from the 1940s to the 1990s will be giving free rides across on Sunday, May 20, including connections to a major classic car show at Ramsey.

Regular services will link Peterborough bus and railway stations to the main Fenland Busfest event at Whittlesey, where Market Street will be closed off for a vehicle display from 10am to 5pm. There will also be routes to Yaxley, Thorney, March, Turves and a 15 minute frequency to Ramsey, where a car show featuring more than 80 classics is taking place.

The event is organised by the locally based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts Group, which aims to save and preserve buses and coaches of local interest while giving support to vehicle owners.