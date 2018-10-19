12 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Peterborough Museum’s Victorian operating theatre becomes the Theatre of Screams as Escape Peterborough brings you something terrifying for Halloween.

You are hooded and chained to the wall in an operating theatre, volunteering to be part of an experiment to save your friend. But as your hood is removed, you sense you are not alone. You have 30 minutes to escape before you become the new test subject.

Spooky Tours at Burghley.'Photo: Lee Hellwing

The game opens tonight (Friday) and runs until November 4 - although it is only open Thursday to Sunday evenings from 5:45pm plus October 31.

It is an 18+ game, and is a 4 person minimum game (6 maximum). Price is £15 per person.

More at www.escape-peterborough.co.uk

Burghley Halloween Trail

Burghley House, Oct 20-28

Follow the Burghley Halloween Trail around the Sculpture Garden. Tread through the crispy autumn leaves and find the hidden spooks to receive a treat.

Plus, Spooky Tours are returning, with local ghostly expert Martin Tempest, from October 17-31. The tours are designed to be scary, but fun.

www.burghley.co.uk

Halloween Trail

Peckover House, October 20-28

Snoddlesworth the snail will be leaving a curious trail for children to follow around the garden, each clue leading to the next. At the end of the trail there’ll be a specially baked autumn biscuit in the Reed Barn as a prize.Open from 11am to 4pm, cost £1 per child plus normal entrance for non National Trust members.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

Circus Funtastic

Cardea Playing Fields, until October 21

Action-packed Big Top performances raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets: 07447 986900

Cosmos Roadshow

Peterborough Cathedral, October 22-25

Children can pop along from 10am to 5pm for interactive, hands-on fun.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Talk - Peterborough’s Astronomer

Cathedral Visitor Centre, October 23

George Alcock was a Peterborough-based amateur astronomer,

known worldwide for his discoveries of comets and novae. Join Dr Richard McKim for an illustrated talk about Alcock’s life and work.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Concert

St John’s Church, city centre, October 25 at 1pm

Hear Edward Elgar’s poignant Cello Concerto, played to a piano accompaniment by A-level student Nathaniel Watson.

Nathaniel, who lives in Oundle, is a gifted cellist who has given recitals in the cathedral and at Fotheringhay and Oundle churches, and

played for 5 years with the National Children’s Orchestra.

Free with retiring collection

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, October 25

Headlining is winner of ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’ the instantly loveable and

unique Patrick Monahan, with his trademark hyperactive and freewheeling charm. Support comes from the laid back Michael Fabbri. He shifts between harsh,

controversial topics and light-hearted silliness, resulting in a diverse and brilliantly

funny act. Completing the line-up will be the 2014 English Comedian Of The Year winner, Jack Campbell. Compere for the night will Paul Revill.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Crafting Live

East of England Arena, October 19 and 20

Peterborough-based TV craft channel will be filming at the show, as well as having their famous goody bags for sale at their stand and a range of favourite products.

www.createandcraft.com

Peterborough Jazz Club

Peterborough Theatre Suite, October 21

Leading trumpeter and band leader Max Roberts plays the music of great be-bop trumpeter Kenny Dorham. with an all-star sextet - George Grant (alto saxophone), Riley Stone-Lonergan (tenor saxophone), Chris Eldred (piano), Daisy George (double bass), and Sam Gardener (drums).

Farmer’s Apprentice

Sacrewell Farm, October 22-26

Get a taste of Sacrewell from the other side of the fence with a hands-on experience from Monday - at a Farmer’s Apprentice session.

You’ll help care for the animals and get involved in day-to-day farm tasks. You might be feeding a pig, mucking out a pony or grooming an alpaca.

You could be fixing broken fencing or stacking supplies in our feed room.

The very nature of farm life means that you really could be doing anything in your session, but one thing is for sure, there’ll be lots of opportunities to take photos and make memories.

Throughout the session you and your child will have the chance to ask our experienced animal team questions and find out what it takes to be a farmer, and why they are so passionate about what they do.

The Farmer’s Apprentice sessions run on : Monday (22nd), 10am – 12.30pm; Tuesday, 1pm – 3.30pm (teen only); Wednesday, 10am -12.30pm; Thursday, 1pm - 3.30pm; Friday, 10am -12.30pm. This activity is suitable for children aged 5 – 12.

Paw Patrol Big Screen Takeover

Showcase Cinema, October 19-25

Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma, Skye and Everest as they em-bark on six new never-before-seen adventures equipped with the latest technology in their pup packs, as well as their infamous transforming doghouses to save those in need. There is Pups Save the Kitty Rescue Crew; Pups Save the Hum-Mover; Pups Save a Cat Burglar; Pups Save an Underground Chicken; Pups Save Heady Humdinger; Rocky Rescues Himself.

For tickets go to www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info