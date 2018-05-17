10 things to do in Peterborough this week

More than 400 dancers will be performing throughout Saturday as part of National Day of Dance in Peterborough city centre.

It all gets under way at 10.30am and finishes with a finale in Cathedral Square at 3.30pm.

Exotic Pet Refuge at Deeping St James.

Sites include outside the Town Hall, Cathedral Square, St John’s Square, Laxton Square, the Cathedral precincts, outside TK Maxx, outside the Magistrates Court, Charters and Rivergate.

Open Day

Exotic Pet Refuge, Deeping St James. May 20

As a sanctuary / refuge for more than 250 exotic animals and native wildlife, it is only open to the public for six days a year. The refuge will be open from 10am to 5pm. Entry costs just £6 for adults, and £3 for children.

Spring Art Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, until May 31

The Spring season starts with new artist to the gallery Darren Stevenson from Nottinghamshire. Darren is a professional artist and his inimitable style and passion for Norfolk in his paintings of

seascapes, capture the imagination of the observer with his technique expressed with powerful emotion of the Norfolk Coast, that has attracted visitors for centuries; one being the great W.M. Turner.

Mrs Pockets

South Holland Centre, Spalding, May 21

Mrs Pockets introduces us to a storyteller who wears a curtain coat and is fond of pockets. The 45-minute sensory dance performance and play session is for pre-school children who will be free to move around and interact with the props.

One Man’s Madness

Showcase Cinema, May 23

A feature length rocku-docu-mocku-mentary telling the story of Madness saxophonist Lee Thompson, told by Lee and his fellow Madness band mates, his family, friends and musicologists.

The Napoleonic Prison Camp of Norman Cross

Peterborough Museum, May 19

This lecture explores the story of Norman Cross - the site of the world’s first purpose-built prisoner-of- war camp constructed during the Napoleonic Wars.

Copies of Paul Chamberlain’s much-anticipated new book about the prison camp are available to ticket-holders.

Arts and Crafts Exhibition

St Mary’s Church, Whittlesey, May 18, 19 and 20

The church will be full of paintings, sculptures, hand made jewellery, photographs and many other items of craftwork, many of which will be for sale. Open 10am until 5pm each day.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Call Me By Your Name is set in the north of Italy, where Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet), a precocious 17-year-old spends his days in his family’s 17th century villa transcribing and playing classical music, reading, and flirting with his friend Marzia (Esther Garrel). peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

World According to Foggy

The Broadway, tonight

Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty will be talking about his unbelievable career as well as his amazing achievements on and off the track.

The Dambusters

Showcase Cinema, tonight

Watch the film with a live soundtrack provided by the Glenn Miller Orchestra. For one night only, relive the extraordinary achievement and sacrifices made during the famous World War Two raid on Germany.

