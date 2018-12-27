10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Peppa Pig is the star attraction at Bah Humbug! - the giant seasonal family festival and 10-day extravaganza with unlimited access to more than 40 rides, inflatables and live entertainment for all ages.

You can still catch it at the East of England Arena and Events Centre until December 30 - and it comes with a difference as there’ll be absolutely no mention of Christmas giving visitors a welcome rest from festive overload.

Peter Pan, the Key Theatre panto'Photo: Andrew Billington

Look out for a 200ft section of The Labyrinth Challenge, the world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course, live shows from The Little Mix Experience, performances from local dance troupes, along with the chance for the kids to meet the stars of Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol and PJ Masks.

bahhumbugfest.com/activities/

Peter Pan

Key Theatre, until January 6

Skate Van Hage THA

A new interpretation of the Barrie classic for Peterborough audiences. Join a host of familiar Key panto stars on the journey to Neverland and a showdown with Captain Hook.(See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk)

Tickets from vivacity.org

Robin Hood

The Cresset, until Dec 30

The Cresset panto - Robin Hood

Join the folklore legend (Mitch Hewer) as he battles to overcome the evil Sheriff -with the aid of his Merry Men including Will Scarlet played by Nick Cochrane - Coronation Street’s Andy McDonald. (See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk).

www.cresset.co.uk

Soul and Motown Session

Braza Club, March, today

If you fancy nine hours of floor fillers here’s the eagerly awaited Soul & Motown session featuring a selection of well respected DJs.

Runs 3.30pm to 12.30am. Admission £8 before 6pm, £10 after.

Jack and the Beanstalk

South Holland Centre, Spalding until Dec 31

Polka Dot Pantomimes present their annual family festive treat. Expect up-beat singing and dancing, fabulous costumes and plenty of fun and frolics for the audience to get involved in! Follow the story of the heroic Jack, going up the beanstalk to outsmart the giant and help a little girl in need of his rescue!

southhollandcentre.co.uk

Sleeping Beauty

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 27-Jan 1

Stamford Pantomime Players’ classic fairytale, daily at 2pm plus 7pm shows on 27th and 29th.

Box offiice on 01780 766455

Field Sports Taster

Sacrewell Farm, until December 31

Come and blow off the festive cobwebs and try your hand at archery, crossbow, air rifle and air pistol shooting, 10am to 3pm each day. The £5 taster allows you to experience at least five minutes of each of the activities with the help of instructors. All ages are welcome.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Skate Van Hage

Peterborough One Retail park until Jan 6

The under cover outdoor ice rink is back at the retail park until January 6.

www.pe1.co.uk

The King and I (screening)

Stamford Arts Centre, Dec 30

Making their West End debuts are the original Broadway stars; reprising her Tony Award winning performance is Kelli O’Hara (Anna), plus Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe (The King).

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Mary Poppins

Key Theatre, Jan 3 at 2pm

A Dementia Friendly Screening of the 1964musical. When Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber), the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews).

vivacity-org