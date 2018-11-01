10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s toy testing at Queensgate, the region’s biggest fireworks display and a chance to see zombie parade through the city centre.

Toy Testing

Toy Testing at Queensgate

Quensgate, November 3 and 4

Alongside Santa’s cheekiest elves, young ‘testers’ will be able to play with the predicted top toys for 2018 and give their opinion, from 11am-5pm on both days, helping the centre to crown their number one Christmas toy of the year. Taking place in a pop-up Christmas toy factory located in Central Square outside Primark, retailers, including John Lewis, Game and FlyingTiger will submit their predicted top toys, gadgets and gizmos.

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Zombie Walk

City centre, November 3

The annual Zombie Walk - a family friendly event - gets under way from 2pm, as the hordes assemble for a drink at Charters on the river bank.

The slow amble to The Brewery Tap pub in Westgate will start at 4pm , passing through the city centre along the way, so plenty of photo opportunities.

Firework Fiesta

East of England Arena, November 3

The area’s biggest bonfire and fireworks display organised once again by Peterborough Rotary. Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks display will start at 7pm.

info@fireworkfiesta.com

Phillip Henry

Upwood Village Hall, November 8

Virtuoso Henry has made his name as a spellbinding exponent of the slide guitar augmented with show-stopping beatbox harmonica.He has a long–awaited solo album out and this is a rare chance to hear him sing.

Tickets on 01487 814114

City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra

Queen Katharine Academy, November 4

Indonesian–born pianist, Imma Setiadi will be playing the sparkling Piano Concerto No 2 by Shostakovichconducted by Steve Bingham.

Tickets at www.cpso.org.uk

Peterborough & District Family History Society

Salvation Army Citadel, November 7

An illustrated talk by Stephen Perry entitled Crowland Parish Workhouse - looking at the life of the poor in the 18th century. All welcome.

From 7pm.

Comedy and Music

Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, November 3

Mike Shelby will be singing 50s/60s/70s and Elvis, while female singer and comedienne Ali James will be singing Brenda lee, Connie Francis and more. 7.30pm- £6 on the door.

Tickets on 01733 688324

Peterborough Jazz Club

The Peterborough Theatre Suite, November 4

SAMARA is a six piece Brazilian/Latin/Jazz group led by Steve Rubie who has run the famous 606 Jazz

Club in Chelsea for an amazing 40 years. The pianist, Neil Angilley, works with Vanessa Mae, Shirley Bassey and ‘Down to the Bone’ and drummer Nic France has worked with just about everyone. Singer Liliana Chachian is one of the finest Brazilian vocalists in Europe.

peterboroughjazzclub.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story explores the life of the Hollywood legend which included escaping a loveless marriage on the eve of Nazi Germany’s conquest of her nation.

peterborough artscinema.co.uk

Tales From The Porter’s Lodge

Peterborough Theatre Suite, tonight and tomorrow

There is still time to see Peterborough Mask Theatre’s evening of spooky tales and surprising stories - three classic tales of suspense and horror.

www.masktheatre.co.uk