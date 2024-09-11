This video More videos

Watch CCTV of the moment brazen thief Danny Bygrave stole a bike from outside a supermarket - unlocking the bike from the rack and walking away with it within 30 seconds.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a brazen thief stole a bike from outside a supermarket.

The victim contacted police on August 10 after his silver Carrera Vulcan bike was stolen from outside Sainsbury’s in Germain Walk in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The thief, who police identified as Danny Bygrave, can be seen cycling over to a bike rack and unlocking the bike before walking away with it - within the space of 30 seconds.

Brazen thief steals bike from outside supermarket. | Cambridgeshire Police

On September 5, at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court, Danny Bygrave, 39, of Turner Road in Colchester, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bike theft and possession of a class A drug